Rajasthan Open School Result Out: The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS), Jaipur, has announced the final exam results for Class 10 and Class 12 students today, June 19, 2025, at 11:30 AM.

Students who appeared for the examination can check and download their results through the official websites — rsos.rajasthan.gov.in and rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos.

Education Minister Madan Dilawar has declared the results at the Shiksha Sankul campus.

The RSOS Class 10 and 12 final exams were held from April 21 to May 16, 2025. According to Live Hindustan, a total of 1,03,004 students appeared for the exams — 53,501 in Class 10 and 49,503 in Class 12.