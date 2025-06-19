Home / Education / News / Rajasthan RSOS 10th, 12th results 2025 out today at rsos.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan RSOS 10th, 12th results 2025 out today at rsos.rajasthan.gov.in

The RSOS has released the Class 10th, 12th results 2025 today at 11.30 am. Students can check and download their results through the official website using their login credentials

Results, Exam results
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 12:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Rajasthan Open School Result Out: The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS), Jaipur, has announced the final exam results for Class 10 and Class 12 students today, June 19, 2025, at 11:30 AM.
 
Students who appeared for the examination can check and download their results through the official websites — rsos.rajasthan.gov.in and rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos.
 
Education Minister Madan Dilawar has declared the results at the Shiksha Sankul campus.
 
The RSOS Class 10 and 12 final exams were held from April 21 to May 16, 2025. According to Live Hindustan, a total of 1,03,004 students appeared for the exams — 53,501 in Class 10 and 49,503 in Class 12.
 
Earlier, exams were postponed due to India-Pakistan tensions, the exams were postponed in six districts: Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Phalodi, Barmer, Sriganganagar, and Jodhpur. In these areas, the exams were held from May 28 to May 30, 2025.

How to check Rajasthan RSOS Class 10th, 12th results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the RSOS Class 10th, 12th results 2025:
  1. Visit the official RSOS website: rsos.rajasthan.gov.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the result link for either Class 10 or Class 12.
  3. Enter the required login details.
  4. Submit the information to view your result.
  5. Check and download the result for future reference.
 
For more updates and detailed information, students are advised to visit the official RSOS website.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 out for graduate level exam at rrb.digialm.com

54 univs in QS World Universities list, India hits new high: Education min

Premium

Lucrative domestic mkt, financial arbitrage attracting UK colleges to India

Class 12 science passouts up 16%, Centre mulls more STEM seats, staff

WBCAP 2025 registration begins for UG admission; know how to apply & more

Topics :exam resultsboard examsRajasthan Board resultsrajasthan

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story