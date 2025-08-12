Home / Education / News / Jamia Millia Islamia starts admissions for distance and online programmes

The CDOE, Jamia Millia Islamia, has released the 2025-26 academic session prospectus and opened admissions for several distance and online mode programmes on the official website at jmi.ucanapply.com

Jamia Millia Islamia
Jamia Millia Islamia admissions Online and Distance Start | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 5:58 PM IST
The Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), has announced its Prospectus 2025-26 and opened admissions for a wide range of distance and online mode programmes. The prospectus was issued on August 8, 2025, signalling the commencement of the admission process for the following academic session. 
 
With its flexible learning programs, CDOE JMI currently provides services to more than 20,000 students throughout India. In front of M Moshahid Alam Rizvi, the dean of CDOE, and three prospect committee members, JMI's vice chancellor Mazhar Asif and registrar Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi unveiled the Prospectus 2025–26. 

Jamia Millia Islamia Distance and online programs 2025 dates

Applications for ODL programs were open till August 31, 2024, for the 2024-25 academic year.
MBA Distance Program (August Session 2025):
Deadline of submission of Application forms: August 21, 2025.
Date of Entrance Test: August 24, 2025 (10-12 A.M.).
Declaration of Result: August 29, 2025.

Jamia Millia Islamia 2025-26: Courses offered in distance and online mode

1. CDOE JMI has invited applications for popular postgraduate programmes, including:
 
MBA and MA in Human Resource Management
MA in Hindi, Urdu, English, Education, Geography, History, Islamic Studies, Political Science, Public Administration, Sociology, and Commerce.
Undergraduate courses include B.Ed., B.A., B.Com, BBA, and BCIBF. 
 
2. The Centre is also offering PG Diploma courses in Guidance and Counselling and Geo-informatics, along with seven Advanced Diplomas in:
 
Logistics and Supply Chain Management
Mass Media (Hindi)
Mass Media (Urdu)
Taxation
Public Policy and Governance
International Relations and Global Governance
Educational Media Production.
 
3. Two new Certificate Programmes have been introduced, such as Certificate in Information Technology and Certificate in Computer Hardware and Network Technology.  

Jamia Millia Islamia 2025-26: Expanding reach and NEP alignment

In keeping with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Mazhar Asif urged the CDOE to broaden its statewide learner support network. Prof. Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi, registrar, promised unwavering support for expanding access for underserved populations and boosting student enrollment. 
 
In the past six months, two new Learning Support Centres have been established, seven new programs have been introduced, and the prospectus has been released on time thanks to the leadership of the JMI administration, according to Dean Prof. Moshahid Rizvi. With the launch of new courses and a broader outreach strategy, CDOE JMI confirms its goal of providing high-quality online and distant learning to students nationwide.
 

Topics :Jamia Millia Islamia UniversityJNU admissiononline platform

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

