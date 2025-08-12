Jamia Millia Islamia starts admissions for distance and online programmes

The Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), has announced its Prospectus 2025-26 and opened admissions for a wide range of distance and online mode programmes. The prospectus was issued on August 8, 2025, signalling the commencement of the admission process for the following academic session.
With its flexible learning programs, CDOE JMI currently provides services to more than 20,000 students throughout India. In front of M Moshahid Alam Rizvi, the dean of CDOE, and three prospect committee members, JMI's vice chancellor Mazhar Asif and registrar Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi unveiled the Prospectus 2025–26.
Jamia Millia Islamia 2025-26: Expanding reach and NEP alignment
In keeping with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Mazhar Asif urged the CDOE to broaden its statewide learner support network. Prof. Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi, registrar, promised unwavering support for expanding access for underserved populations and boosting student enrollment.
In the past six months, two new Learning Support Centres have been established, seven new programs have been introduced, and the prospectus has been released on time thanks to the leadership of the JMI administration, according to Dean Prof. Moshahid Rizvi. With the launch of new courses and a broader outreach strategy, CDOE JMI confirms its goal of providing high-quality online and distant learning to students nationwide.
