ICMAI CMA 2025: June results out at the official website, details inside

On Monday, August 11, the Institute of Cost Accountants of India released the results of the June 2025 ICMAI Final and Intermediate exams . Students can use their 17-digit registration number to view their scorecard. Candidates can also find the CMA pass percentage, pass list, and CMA rank lists for both the Inter and Final courses in addition to the CMA June 2025 scores.

Those who took these tests can view their scorecard on icmai.in, the official website of ICMAI. When the foundation results were announced on July 8, the official notification said that the Inter and Final results would be announced no later than August 11, 2025, even though the official website did not specify the precise time of the result declaration. Exams were held between June 11 and June 18, 2025.

CMA Result June 2025: Highlights for Inter and Final Results • Status for release of CMA June 2025 results (out)- August 11, 2025 • Mode for release of CMA results- Online • Time for CMA June result 2025- After 6:30 AM • Website to check CMA result June 2025- icmai.in • Login credentials to check the ICMAI June 2025 result- Registration number. How to download your CMA June 2025 Intermediate or Final result? Step 1. Visit the official website at icmai.in. Step 2. On the homepage, search and press on the result link for June 2025 Intermediate or Final exams.

Step 3. Fill in your login credentials and submit. Step 4. Check your result displayed on the screen. Step 5. Download and print a copy for later reference. ICMAI CMA scorecard 2025: Details mentioned on the scorecard • Name • Registration number • Paperwise marks in Group 3 and Group 4 subjects • Qualifying status • Roll number • Total score of both groups. ICMAI CMA June 2025 results: Insights 2,864 of the 26,974 applicants who took the Intermediate Examination for Group I alone passed, yielding a pass percentage of 10.62 per cent. Only 15,333 candidates showed up for Group-II, and 4,664 of them passed, yielding a 30.42 per cent pass percentage.

9,998 candidates took the test, 864 of whom passed in one group (8.64 per cent) and 1,375 of them passed in both groups (13.75 per cent). In light of these findings, 5,491 applicants successfully finished the Institute's Intermediate Course. 10,503 candidates took the Final Exam for Group-III alone, and 1,701 of them succeeded, giving them a 16.20% pass rate. Just for Group-IV, 1,108 out of 4,458 candidates passed, yielding a 24.85 per cent pass rate. Of the 3,493 applicants who tried for both groups, 651 passed both groups (18.64 per cent) and 478 passed one group (13.68 per cent). According to these findings, 2,167 applicants finished the Institute's Final Course.