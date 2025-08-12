Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 02:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / H-1B visa: White House clears rule to replace lottery with wage system

H-1B visa: White House clears rule to replace lottery with wage system

US may replace the H-1B visa lottery with a wage-based system, a move that could reshape job prospects for Indians seeking work in America

Trump's tariffs on India

US President Donald Trump

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A proposed overhaul of how H-1B visas for speciality occupation workers are allocated has been approved by a key White House office, signalling it could soon be made public. The Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs cleared the measure on August 8.
 
US Citizenship and Immigration Services has not yet released details, but the Office of Management and Budget has sent the regulation to the agency for review. It has been classified as economically important, with a global impact, and the proposals remain unchanged from earlier drafts.
 
From lottery to wage-based selection
 
It is widely expected that the move will revive an attempt from Donald Trump’s first term to replace the current random H-1B lottery with a system that ranks petitions by the wages offered.
 
 
At present, the H-1B lottery is used when applications exceed the annual cap of 85,000 visas—65,000 for regular applicants and 20,000 for those with a US master’s degree or higher. If applications surpass this limit, USCIS runs a computerised draw to decide who can proceed. The programme is heavily used by the technology sector.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

No H-1B visa, study and get out: Trump aide's message to foreign students

Donald Trump, Trump, JD Vance, Vance

End US visa programs: Why Trump supporters want H-1B visa removed

green card, h1b visa

H-1B visa lottery may end: What this means for Indian techies, students

H1B visa

H-1B lottery may end: US considers merit-based selection for work visas

H1B visa

H-1B visa 2026 cap reached; Entries decline 27% under new USCIS rules

 
Under a 2021 Department of Homeland Security rule, the lottery would have been replaced with wage-level selection, prioritising petitions offering the highest salaries.
 
How wage levels work
 
The four tiers come from the US Department of Labor’s prevailing wage levels for a given job and location:
 
Level 1: Entry-level pay for the position
Level 2: Qualified workers with some experience
Level 3: Experienced workers with advanced skills
Level 4: Highly specialised, senior workers
 
Under the 2021 plan, level 4 roles would be selected first, followed by lower levels. Fresh graduates on entry-level pay would have had far lower chances of selection.
 
The Trump administration argued at the time that this would attract more high-skilled workers, but business and immigration groups warned it would narrow the pool of eligible applicants. The Biden administration later withdrew the measure.
 
What it could mean for Indians
 
If reintroduced, the rule could have far-reaching effects for Indians hoping to work in the US.
 
“It will almost certainly influence how Indian students and professionals plan their careers. If the system favours STEM roles, US degrees, or higher-paying jobs, we’ll see a clear shift in demand toward certain academic paths, institutions, and employers,” Husain Tinwala, president, upGrad Rekrut, the staffing and recruitment arm of upGrad told Business Standard.
 
He said career choices early on could be shaped more by visa chances than personal goals.
 
In the 2023 financial year, around 191,000 H-1B visas went to Indian nationals. That rose to roughly 207,000 in FY 2024, continuing India’s dominance in the programme.
 
Big firms could gain, smaller ones may lose
 
Some industry watchers believe a wage-based system could favour established corporations.
 
“If the selection process prioritises employer size or wage levels, large corporations could dominate the pool. Startups and nonprofits—which often operate on lean budgets—may struggle to attract global talent,” said Tinwala.
 
He warned this could affect innovation and diversity in the US workforce.
 
Tinwala also noted that tougher US rules may drive skilled Indians towards other countries. “Canada and parts of Europe already offer more streamlined, merit-driven immigration systems. If the US process becomes harder to predict, highly skilled talent will simply go where they feel more welcome. We already see this reflected in the hiring patterns and career preferences of our candidates,” he said

More From This Section

Kuwait

Kuwait offers visa on arrival for Indians with valid GCC residence permit

US visa social media directive, US visa rules Indian students, Indian students US visa screening, F1 visa decline India, Indian non-immigrant visa trends, US visa approvals India FY25, Indian students US study 2025, F1 J1 M1 visa types India, US visa

US fixed-term F-1, J-1 visas may disrupt studies for 4 lakh Indian students

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

UK adds India to 'deport now, appeal later' criminal list: What it means

American green card

Pay Rs 17 lakh & skip 10-year wait: US Bill proposes green card fast-track

Luxembourg

Luxembourg visa scam: Over 40 Indians lured with fake short-stay permits

Topics : H1B Visa US immigration immigration BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Tariff Hikes Slash India Diamond JobsQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon