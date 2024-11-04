Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

According to reports, Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh has announced the AP TET July results today, November 4. Here's all you need to know

Photo: Shutterstock
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 12:53 PM IST
The Department of School Education in Andhra Pradesh has released the Andhra Pradesh Test Eligibility Test (AP TET) July 2024 exam results today, November 4, 2024. The results were originally scheduled to be out on November 2, 2024, but were postponed due to a delay in the release of the final answer key.
 
Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download their exam results through the official website, at aptet.apcfss.in.
 
Reportedly, 4,27,300 candidates applied for the AP TET exam held in July, out of whom 3,68,661 candidates appeared in the examination.  Out of 3,68,661 candidates, 187256 or 50.79 per cent candidates have cleared the examination. 
 
The School Education Department, Andhra Pradesh will release the pass certificates to the selected candidates, valid for a lifetime.

When did the AP TET examination take place?

The AP TET examination was held on multiple days between October 3 and 21, 2024, in two shifts. The morning session began from 9.30 am to 12 pm and the afternoon session from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. 
 
Initially, the examination was rescheduled for August 5 to 20 as it was postponed giving candidates more preparation time. 

AP TET answer key released

Before announcing the results, the department has already released the final answer keys of AP TET 2024 for all the exams. After releasing the provisional answer keys, the department also opened objection windows to review before finalising the keys. 

What are the passing marks for AP TET exams?

The general category candidates need to score a minimum of 60 per cent to pass the exam, BC category candidates should get at least 50 per cent. Candidates who belong to SC, ST, ex-servicemen and differently-abled (PH) candidates will be passed with 40 per cent marks. 

How to download AP TET results 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check and download AP TET Results 2024:
  • Firstly, visit the official website aptet.apcfss.in
  • On the homepage, check for the result tab
  • On the result tab, click on the AP TET 2024 result link
  • On the new page, enter your login credentials and submit
  • You can download and take printouts for future reference.
The APTET examination is held for candidates who want to become teachers in schools in different management, like State Government, rural and urban local bodies, private aided schools, AP model schools, all welfare and society schools and private unaided schools under the control of Andhra Pradesh State for classes 1-8.
First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 11:32 AM IST

