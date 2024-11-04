INI CET 2025: Admit card to be released soon at official AIIMS website

According to reports, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is expected to announce the admit card for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET 2025) today, November 4, 2024.

By going to the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in and entering their login information, the candidates who have successfully submitted their applications can download their admit cards.

As per the official website, the AIIMS INI CET 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on November 10, 2024, at multiple exam centres nationwide.

AIIMS INI CET Admit Card 2025: Details Mentioned

Candidates will be able to view the following details in their AIIMS INI CET 2025 admit card:

• Applicant’s Name

• INI CET roll number

• AIIMS INI CET exam centre details

• Gender of the candidate

• Category of the candidate

• AIIMS INI CET January exam date and time

• Applicant’s photograph, signature and thumb impression

• Applicant’s birthdate.

INI CET Admit card 2025: How to Download?

• Visit the official website at aiimsexams.org

• Choose “Academic Courses' followed by pressing on “INI CET (MD/MS/MCh(6yrs)/DM(6yrs))”

• Fill in the registration ID, password and captcha

• The INI CET 2025 admit card will be accessible on the screen

• View the details carefully and download the INI CET 2025 admit card.

INI CET 2025: Insights

• Alongside INI CET admit cards, AIIMS will also announce the applicant's final registration status.

• The PG courses entrance test for the January 2025 admission session is scheduled to occur on Nov 10, 2024.

• They must read the instructions carefully and follow them accordingly on the exam days.

• Candidates must also view that their personal details (name, photo, signature, etc.) have been printed right. Any mistake on the admit cards should be reported immediately.

• Applicants are suggested to go to the AIIMS exam website daily for the latest updates on the INI CET January 2025 exam.

What is INI CET?

INI CET is the entrance test for admission to postgraduate courses such as six years for MD, MS, MCh and six years for DM, MDS – offered by AIIMS institutes nationwide, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) Pondicherry, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) Bangalore, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh and Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology (SCTIMST) Trivandrum.