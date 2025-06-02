JEE Advanced 2025 results out today at jeeadv.ac.in: Check toppers list

JEE Advance 2025 results: Toppers’ list
|CRL Rank
|Name
|1
|Rajit Gupta
|2
|Saksham Jindal
|3
|Majid Mujahid Husain
|4
|Parth Mandar Vartak
|5
|Ujjwal Kesari
|6
|Akshat Kumar Chaurasia
|7
|Sahil Mukesh Deo
|8
|Devesh Pankaj Bhaiya
|9
|Arnav Singh
|10
|Vadlamudi Lokesh
JEE Advanced Toppers List (Category-Wise)
|Rank List
|CRL
|Name
|Total Marks
|Zone
|Open (CRL)
|1
|Ved Lahoti
|355
|IIT Delhi
|GEN-EWS
|2
|Raghav Sharma
|346
|IIT Delhi
|OBC-NCL
|3
|Matcha Balaaditya
|338
|IIT Bhubaneswar
|SC
|4
|Bibaswan Biswas
|337
|IIT Bhubaneswar
|ST
|5
|Sumukh M G
|334
|IIT Delhi
|CRL-PwD
|6
|Chunchikala Sreecharan
|333
|IIT Madras
|GEN-EWS-PwD
|7
|Gunda Joshmitha
|332
|IIT Madras
|OBC-NCL-PwD
|8
|Parth Bawankule
|331
|IIT Bombay
|SC-PwD
|9
|Hemant Godve
|329
|IIT Bombay
|ST-PwD
|10
|Sangye Norphel Sherpa
|329
|IIT Guwahati
How to check JEE Advanced 2025 results?
- Visit the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.
- On the home page, check for the ‘JEE Advanced Result 2025’ link.
- Enter your login details, i.e., roll number and date of birth.
- Your result will appear on the screen.
- Candidates can download and print the result for future use.
JEE Advanced 2025 results: Timing
JEE Advanced 2025: Details mentioned on Admit card
- Marks obtained
- Qualifying status
- Cutoff for 2025
JEE Advanced 2025: JoSAA counselling from June 3
JEE Advanced 2025 results: Impotant dates
|Mock Seat Allotment 1
|June 9
|Mock Seat Allotment 2
|June 11
|Final Choice Locking
|June 12
|Round 1 Allotment
|June 14
|Round 2 Allotment
|June 21
|Round 3 Allotment
|June 28
|Round 4 Allotment
|July 4
|Round 5 Allotment
|July 10
|Final Round for IITs/NIT+
|July 16
Why are the JEE Advanced results important?
- IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology)
- NITs (National Institutes of Technology)
- IIITs (Indian Institutes of Information Technology)
- Other Government-Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs)
How are aggregate marks calculated?According to JEE press release, “The aggregate marks is calculated as the sum of the marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. Candidates have to satisfy the subject-wise as well as the aggregate qualifying marks to be included in a rank list.”
- Maximum aggregate marks: 360
- Maximum marks in Mathematics: 120
- Maximum marks in Physics: 120
- Maximum marks in Chemistry: 120
