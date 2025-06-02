JEE Advanced 2025 results out today at jeeadv.ac.in: Check toppers list

JEE Advanced 2025 results out : The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has declared the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 today.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can view their results by visiting the official website — jeeadv.ac.in — and logging in using their registered mobile number, application number, and date of birth.

Rajit Gupta from the IIT Delhi zone topped the exam with 332 out of 360 marks. Interestingly, Saksham Jindal, ranked second, also scored 332 marks.

JEE Advance 2025 results: Toppers’ list

CRL Rank Name 1 Rajit Gupta 2 Saksham Jindal 3 Majid Mujahid Husain 4 Parth Mandar Vartak 5 Ujjwal Kesari 6 Akshat Kumar Chaurasia 7 Sahil Mukesh Deo 8 Devesh Pankaj Bhaiya 9 Arnav Singh 10 Vadlamudi Lokesh

JEE Advanced Toppers List (Category-Wise) Check out the category-wise JEE Advance 2025 toppers list below. Rank List CRL Name Total Marks Zone Open (CRL) 1 Ved Lahoti 355 IIT Delhi GEN-EWS 2 Raghav Sharma 346 IIT Delhi OBC-NCL 3 Matcha Balaaditya 338 IIT Bhubaneswar SC 4 Bibaswan Biswas 337 IIT Bhubaneswar ST 5 Sumukh M G 334 IIT Delhi CRL-PwD 6 Chunchikala Sreecharan 333 IIT Madras GEN-EWS-PwD 7 Gunda Joshmitha 332 IIT Madras OBC-NCL-PwD 8 Parth Bawankule 331 IIT Bombay SC-PwD 9 Hemant Godve 329 IIT Bombay ST-PwD 10 Sangye Norphel Sherpa 329 IIT Guwahati How to check JEE Advanced 2025 results? Here are the simple steps to check and download the JEE Advanced 2025 results:

Visit the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

On the home page, check for the ‘JEE Advanced Result 2025’ link.

Enter your login details, i.e., roll number and date of birth.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Candidates can download and print the result for future use. Along with the results, the final answer keys for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 were released. Students can use these to cross-check their responses. JEE Advanced 2025 results: Timing The results were available online starting at 6:00 AM on June 2. Students can also access results through the site:, results25.jeeadv.ac.in. JEE Advanced 2025: Details mentioned on Admit card Here’s the list of details mentioned in the scorecard:

Marks obtained

Qualifying status

Cutoff for 2025 JEE Advanced 2025: JoSAA counselling from June 3 Qualified students can apply for JoSAA 2025 counselling, which starts on June 3. This process will help them get admission into top engineering colleges. JEE Advanced 2025 results: Impotant dates Here’s the important dates for JEE Advanced 2025 results: Mock Seat Allotment 1 June 9 Mock Seat Allotment 2 June 11 Final Choice Locking June 12 Round 1 Allotment June 14 Round 2 Allotment June 21 Round 3 Allotment June 28 Round 4 Allotment July 4 Round 5 Allotment July 10 Final Round for IITs/NIT+ July 16