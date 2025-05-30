Admissions begin for PSEB open school board exams for Class 10, 12

PSEB open school Admission: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has officially commenced the admission process for Classes 10 and 12 under its Open School system for the 2025–26 academic year. The final date to apply without incurring a late fee is 31st August 2025.

The Open School initiative is designed to support students who have not passed their Class 10 or 12 examinations, offering them an opportunity to reappear for the board exams within the same academic year.

PSEB open school admission: Last date to apply

ALSO READ: RBSE 5th results 2025 out today: Check Result and download at rajpsp.nic.in Candidates unable to apply by the initial deadline may still do so between 1st September and 31st October 2025. However, a late fee of ₹1,500 per candidate will be applicable. The board has emphasised that no further extensions will be granted under any circumstances.

PSEB open school: Admission process

Students may complete the admission process through one of three routes:

Accredited schools (a list is accessible on the official website: www.pseb.ac.in)

Regional offices of the board

Direct application via the board’s online portal

Online payment of fees only

All admission and examination fees are to be deposited directly into the board’s account through online payment. Students are cautioned against making any additional payments to unauthorised third parties.

The prospectus, syllabi, and other essential information are available for download and reference on the PSEB’s official website.