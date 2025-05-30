RRB NTPC 2025 exam city slip for CBT 1 out at rrbcdg.gov.in. Details here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the exam city intimation slip for Stage 1 of the NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) for 2025. Candidates who registered can download the slip from the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in.

The CBT 1 exam will take place from June 5 to June 24, 2025, in multiple shifts across different exam centers in India. The admit card will be available from June 1, 2025, which is four days before the exam starts.

Candidates can download their admit card, exam city slip, e-call letter, and travel pass (if eligible) from the RRB’s official websites by entering their login details such as User ID, password, and captcha code.

How to check and download the RRB NTPC exam city slip?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the RRB NTPC exam city slip:

Visit the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in.

Click on the link that says "RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025."

Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Submit the details to see your exam city and date.

Download and print the slip for future use.

RRB NTPC city slip 2025: Exam pattern

The RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam pattern for 2025 includes a total of 100 multiple-choice questions to be completed within 90 minutes. The exam is divided into three sections: General Awareness with 40 questions, Mathematics with 30 questions, and General Intelligence & Reasoning with 30 questions.

RRB NTPC exam 2025: Recruitment details

The RRB NTPC 2025 recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 11,558 vacancies, which include 8,113 graduate-level posts and 3,445 undergraduate-level posts. Over 1.21 crore candidates have applied for the exam, indicating intense competition for both categories. The exam schedule for the undergraduate-level posts will be released separately at a later time.