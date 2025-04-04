JEE Main 2025 Session 2 analysis: Candidates say maths toughest among all

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Exam Review, April 4: NTA has successfully conducted the Shift 1 examination for BTech and BE successfully on April 4. Students shared their feedback after completing their Shift 1 paper today.

The JEE Main Session 2 examination will take place in the second shift, i.e., the afternoon shift from 3 PM to 6 PM. BTech and BE exams will take place on April 2, 3, 4, 7, and 8, while BArch and BPlanning (Paper 2A & 2B) will take place on April 9, 2025.

JEE Mains 2025 question paper analysis

The January 2025 JEE Main BTech question paper had three subjects—physics, chemistry, and mathematics. Each subject has two sections. Section 1 had 20 multiple-choice questions with one correct answer, and Section 2 had five numerical-based questions.

ALSO READ: CBSE Board 10, 12 result dates 2025: When and where to check? and more Experts believe that the JEE Main question paper conducted the examination on April 2 covering all the topics from the CBSE Class 11 and Class 12 syllabus. Applicants described the Shift 1 paper as "balanced but long," while the Shift 2 exam was deemed ‘moderate.’

During the second day of the April 2025 session, the chemistry portion was graded between easy and moderate, physics was moderately tough, and mathematics was comparatively more challenging.

Also Read

On the second day of the April 2025 session, the chemistry portion was termed between easy to moderate, physics was moderately tough, while the mathematics exam was considered toughest one among all the subjects.

ALSO READ: Board exam results 2025: Check state-wise board exam results Last year, the overall difficulty was moderate to challenging as 56 students obtained perfect scores in Paper 1 (BE/BTech) which is 13 more than the 2023 exam.

JEE Main 2025 Exam Day Schedule

Session Morning Shift Afternoon Shift Timing of examination 9 AM to 12 PM 3 PM to 6 PM Duration of examination 3 Hours 3 Hours Entry to the examination centre 7.30 AM to 8.30 AM 02.00 PM to 2.30 PM Instructions by the invigilator(s) 8.30 AM to 8.50 AM 2.30 PM to 2.50 PM Candidates log in to read instructions 8.50 AM 2.50 PM Test commences 9.00 AM 3.00 PM

JEE Main 2025 Exam Day Dress Code for Shift 2

JEE Mains 2025 shift 2 is scheduled to take place from 3 pm to 6 pm. Here are the dress codes that students need to keep in mind.