HPU announces revised exam schedules for BA, BSc, and BComs exams 2025

HPU reschedules UG exam dates 2025: Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has revised the examination schedules for undergraduate students enrolled in BA, BSc, and BCom degree programmes.

The updated timetable aims to avoid a clash between exams scheduled for the same day. The latest changes will affect first, second, and third year students of different courses impacting a wide range of subjects and exam dates.

The university has requested all the students to check and update their schedules carefully to avoid confusion and ensure they are well-prepared for the newly scheduled exams. The HPU website mentioned the revised dates where students can access the information using their login credentials.

Second-year exam adjusted

Second-year students are also required to make some adjustments. The board will conduct the tourism courses, including TTMC and TTMCGE 201, on May 10, 2025.

Second-year students are also required to make some adjustments. The board will conduct the tourism courses, including TTMC and TTMCGE 201, on May 10, 2025.

In addition, the Education paper EDN 201 CC has been moved to the same date. The TTMC 204 and TTMCGE 204 Tourism has been moved to May 13, 2025, while the Education subject EDN subject 202 CC will take place on May 14, 2025.

Changes for final-year students

Final-year students, especially BCom programme students will have to adjust schedules. The BCom BC 3.2 (Old) and BC 3.1 exams will take place on April 30, 2025. The Computer Applications COMP 302 TH exam and the Journalism BJMC PAD 301 have also been rescheduled to May 9, 2025.

Updated timetable for the HPU Students

Students can stay updated about the revised schedules through the official website of HPU.

