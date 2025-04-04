Rajasthan Animal Attendant Result 2025 has been released on its official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in or rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Lakhs of candidates participated in the RSMSSB Animal Attendant exam, which was held between December 1st and 3rd, 2024.

The board announced the Preliminary Answer Key of the Exam on January 24. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 6433 posts along with the recently added 499 posts by the board.

RSMSSB Animal Attendant Result 2025: Download link

Once the result is out, candidates can download the merit list and category-wise cut-off marks for the above posts. Candidates can download the Pashu Parichar (Animal Attendant) result through the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in or rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

How to check and download the RSMSSB Animal Attendant Result 2025?

Candidates can download the RSMSSB Animal Attendant Result 2025 by following the steps:

Visit the official website of RSMSSB, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the home page, check for the “notification/result” link.

Click on the link, “Animal Attendant Result 2024”.

Enter the login credentials, i.e., registration number and date of birth.

Candidates can submit the details to get the result pdf.

Candidates can download and take printouts for future reference.

RSMSSB Animal Attendant Result 2025: What's next after the result?

Candidates who have successfully passed the Animal Attendant or Pashu Parichar result will have to appear for the document verification round.

RSMSSB Animal Attendant Result 2025: Important details

Rajasthan Animal Attendant Result 2025 will share all the crucial information including: