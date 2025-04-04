SBI PO Prelims 2025: Result to be announced soon at official website

SBI PO Prelims 2025: The results of the SBI PO 2025 preliminary exam will be released shortly by State Bank of India (SBI). On the official website, the link to get the SBI PO preliminary results for 2025 will become active.

The SBI PO preliminary cutoff and scoring will be made public along with the outcome. By checking in with their registration number, roll number, date of birth, or password, candidates can receive their SBI PO preliminary results for 2025. The preliminary test for SBI PO 2025 was held on March 8, 16, and 24, 2025.

Candidates are chosen for the main test based on the 2025 SBI PO preliminary results. Following the results announcement, the SBI PO Mains admit card 2025 will be made available. The examination authority will announce the mains exam date.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: How to Check?

• Go to the official website of SBI sbi.co.in

• Press ‘SBI PO Prelims Result 2025’ link on the home page

• Fill in the required credentials

• SBI PO prelims result 2025 showcased on the screen

• Download and save it for later.

SBI PO 2025: What are the allowances offered to SBI PO?

• Basic Pay- INR 41,960 (with 4 advance increments). The pay scale is INR 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840

• Dearness Allowance- (DA) is determined using the Consumer Price Index (CPI), and is updated quarterly. At the moment, DA is 46.9% of base salary.

• City Compensatory Allowance (CCA)- CCA varies with the place of posting of 4 per cent or 3 per cent

• Accommodation in a Leased Home: SBI PO is permitted to rent a home. It ranges from a minimum of INR 8,000 in rural areas to a maximum of INR 29, 500 in Mumbai, depending on the posting.

• Furniture Allowance- INR 12,0000 for the purchase of furniture

• Medical Insurance- 100 per cent of medical coverage for SBI employees and 75 per cent for their family members

• Travelling Allowance- For official travels, reimbursement of AC 2-tier fare is provided

SBI PO 2025 Prelims Result: Details mentioned

• Candidate’s name

• Roll number

• Category

• Date of birth

• Total marks

• Marks scored

• Registration number

SBI PO 2025 Prelims Result: How to download SBI PO Result?

• Go to the official website

• Visit the ‘Current Opening’ section from the ‘Join SBI’ tab

• Visit the ‘Recruitment of Probationary Officers’ tab

• From the drop-down choose the 'SBI PO Result link'

• Candidates need to fill in the required credentials

• Download the result and take its printout for later.