SBI PO Prelims 2025: Result to be announced soon at official website

SBI PO Prelims 2025: The results of the SBI PO 2025 preliminary exam will be released shortly by State Bank of India (SBI). On the official website, the link to get the SBI PO preliminary results for 2025 will become active.
The SBI PO preliminary cutoff and scoring will be made public along with the outcome. By checking in with their registration number, roll number, date of birth, or password, candidates can receive their SBI PO preliminary results for 2025. The preliminary test for SBI PO 2025 was held on March 8, 16, and 24, 2025.
Candidates are chosen for the main test based on the 2025 SBI PO preliminary results. Following the results announcement, the SBI PO Mains admit card 2025 will be made available. The examination authority will announce the mains exam date.
SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: How to Check?
• Go to the official website of SBI sbi.co.in
• Press ‘SBI PO Prelims Result 2025’ link on the home page