Board exam results 2025: Check state-wise board exam results

Today Board Result 2025: Board exams are held across the country at both national and state levels. The national-level boards include the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), and the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).
International boards also functioning in India are Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) and the International Baccalaureate (IB).
All national and state boards have started announcing the Class 10th and 12th results through the official websites. Bihar Board has already announced the Class 10th and 12th results 2025. Over 28 state boards conduct 10th and 12th board exams annually.
Board Result 2025: Check 10 and 12th Board Result According to Statewise
How to check Board results in India 2025 online?
The central and state boards have started releasing the board results in 2025 on their official website or their respective result portal. Students can access their Class 10, 12 board exam results by entering their hall ticket number in the result link provided on the sites.
Here are the steps to download the board result mark sheet:
- Visit the official website of the board
- On the home page, click on the result link or the result portal link
- Enter the hall ticket number/ registration number in the result link
- Candidates need to log in to download the result
- The results will be displayed on your screen.
- Students can download and take the pdf for further reference.
Details on Board Exam Marksheet
While downloading the PDF copy, candidates need to cross-check the following details:
- Candidate Name
- Registration number/ roll number
- Name of exam
- Exam details
- Subject Wise marks secured
- Minimum marks required
- Total marks
- rank/ grade secured
- Percentage
- Qualifying status