JEE Main 2026 Admit Card: Know release date and other key NTA updates

JEE Main admit card 2026 release date and time: The JEE Main 2026 admit card will soon be available on the National Testing Agency's (NTA) official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Since an admission card is required to take an exam, thousands of candidates are anxiously awaiting their hall tickets as the exam draws near.

Candidates can use their application number, birthdate, or password to get it once it is made available. The admit card is anticipated to be released soon since the city notification slip has already been issued.

How to download JEE Mains Admit Card 2026?

· Go to the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

· Press on the link for "JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Admit Card" · Fill in the application number and password on the login page. · Fill in the captcha code as shown on the screen and submit the details · Download and take multiple prints of the admit card. JEE Main 2026 exam schedule NTA will hold the JEE Mains 2026 second attempt from April 2–9. The third week of January 2026 is when the session 2 application form release is anticipated to begin.