JEE Main 2026 city slip out at jeemain.nta.nic.in; check how to download

Exam dates for JEE Main 2026 have been announced by the National Testing Agency. In addition to the exam dates, NTA has provided the city notification slip under each candidate's login. Candidates must go in to jeemain.nta.nic.in with their application number and password in order to download the NTA JEE Mains exam city notification slip 2026.

The dates of the JEE Main 2026 paper 1 and paper 2 exams are January 21, 22, 23, 24, and 28, and January 29, respectively. Every exam day, there will be two shifts. The first shift will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., while the second shift will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

How to download the JEE Main city Intimation Slip?

Go to the official website of JEE Main 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Now press on the link for JEE Main 2026 session 1 advanced city intimation slip.

On the next page, the JEE Main 2026 login window will display. Fill in the JEE Main 2026 application number and password to login.

Under the login, candidates can view the JEE Main 2026 city intimation slip link and press on the link.

The JEE Main 2026 city intimation slip showing the allotted city will be showcased on the screen. Later, check and download the slip.

More about JEE Main exams 2026

Candidates can make travel and lodging arrangements in advance by using the city intimation slip, which will provide them with information about the city of the examination center they have been assigned. It will not function as the admit card, though. Three to four days before the start of the exam, the JEE Main 2026 admit cards are anticipated to be distributed.

The results for the January session of JEE Main 2026 will be announced on February 12, according to NTA. Candidates were permitted to choose up to four preferred exam cities within the states that corresponded to their current and permanent addresses during the JEE Main application process.

According to NTA, it will do all in its power to assign exam cities according to candidates' choices. However, candidates may be assigned a city that differs from their preferences due to administrative or logistical constraints.

JEE Main City Intimation Slip 2026: What if JEE Main session 1 exam missed?

A candidate is not completely disqualified from the JEE Main session 1 January 2026 exam if they miss it. For better study time, board exam alignment, or logistical convenience, many candidates actually opt to appear solely in JEE Main session 2.

For admission to NITs, IIITs, GFTIs, and JEE Advanced eligibility, the results from either attempt or the best of the two will be taken into account.

What after JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exams?

After the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exams, which are scheduled for January 21 to 30, 2026, various key administrative and academic steps will follow:

The NTA will release the provisional answer key and your individual response sheet within a few days.

Candidates can challenge errors in the provisional key by paying a non-refundable fee (typically ₹200 per question).

After reviewing challenges, NTA will announce the final answer key and the Session 1 results, expected by February 12, 2026.

Registration for the April session (Session 2) is anticipated to open in the last week of January or early February 2026. Candidates can apply to improve their marks; the best of the two scores will be used for final rankings.

Final ranks and the qualifying cutoff for JEE Advanced will be declared after the Session 2 results in April 2026.

Top 2,50,000 qualifiers can enroll for JEE Advanced in late April or early May 2026.

Participation in the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling for admissions into NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs typically starts in June 2026.