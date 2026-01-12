RSSB REET mains admit card 2026 released on official website, details here

The REET Mains 2026 admit card has been released today, January 12, 2026, according to the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB). The link to download the admit card is now active and candidates who have enrolled for the REET Mains exam can get their admit cards from the official website.

From January 17 to January 20, 2026, several exam centres in Rajasthan will host the REET Mains exam for hiring Level-1 and Level-2 teachers. Candidates should have their login information handy and continuously visit the official website for the link to the admit card.

How to download the REET Mains Hall Ticket?

Step 1. Visit the official RSSB portal at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in or the single sign-on portal sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, find and press on the ‘Admit Card’ or ‘Download Hall Ticket’ section.

Step 3. Search and choose the link specifically for ‘REET Mains Examination 2026 Admit Card’.

Step 4. A new login window will be displayed. Enter your registered Application Number and Date of Birth.

Step 5. Carefully type the showcased CAPTCHA code for verification.

Step 6. Press ‘Submit’. Your REET Mains 2026 admit card will be showcased on the screen.

Step 7. Download the PDF file and take multiple printouts for examination use and later reference.

Details mentioned given on the REET Mains admit card 2026

· Candidate’s name

· Roll number

· Reporting time

· Photo and signature

· Exam level (Level-1 or Level-2)

· Exam date and shift

· Exam centre address.

RSSB REET exam day 2026 instructions

· At least 90 minutes before the start of the exam, candidates must arrive at the designated exam centre. Under no circumstances will late admission be allowed, and gates will be firmly closed on time.

· Candidates must bring a current passport-sized photo and an original government-issued photo ID proof (such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter ID, etc.) in addition to the printed admit card.

· It is mandatory to follow Rajasthan's approved dress code for competitive exams. Candidates should refrain from wearing large buttons, brooches, or metallic items.

· The RSSB has put strong security measures in place for REET Mains 2026 in response to earlier incidents. To stop malpractice and paper leaks, these include installing mobile signal jammers at every testing facility and using AI-powered surveillance systems.

· Candidates are advised to stay away from illegitimate portals and to rely solely on the official RSSB websites for reliable information.

What is the RSSB REET exam?

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB), also known as RSMSSB, administers the final competitive exam for candidates who have passed the preliminary REET (Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers) as part of the recruitment process for third-grade teachers in Rajasthan.

The RSSB is in charge of the REET Mains (Recruitment Exam), which results in direct job placement, whereas the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) administers the eligibility test (REET Pre).