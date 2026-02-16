JEE Mains result 2026: NTA will announce results today at Jeemain.nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to declare the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results today, February 16, as per its latest update. The January session outcome was scheduled to be announced by February 16, putting lakhs of engineering aspirants across the country on edge.

The result declaration date was changed from the previously anticipated date to February 16 through a social media update. After the link is activated, candidates who took the January session can shortly view their JEE Main 2026 result, scorecard, percentage, and All India Rank (AIR) on the official website.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Answer Key: Important dates

· JEE Main 2026 Exam (Session 1): 21 Jan - 29 Jan 2026

· Response Sheet Release: 4 February 2026 · Provisional Answer Key Release: 4 February 2026 · Objection Window: 4-5 February 2026 · JEE Main 2026 Result: 16 February 2026. How to check JEE Main 2026 result online? Step 1: Go to the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Step 2: On the homepage, press on the link that says, ‘JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result’ under the latest announcements section (once activated). Step 3: Fill in your application number, password (or date of birth), and security captcha code in the login window.

Step 4: Press the submit button to view your JEE Main 2026 scorecard, percentile, and All India Rank (AIR). Step 5: Download and take a printout of the JEE Main 2026 result PDF for later admission and counselling. How to calculate the NTA JEE Percentile Formula? The formula is (100 times the number of candidates with a raw score equal to or lower than the candidate's) divided by the total number of candidates who showed up for that session. Each of the three subjects and the overall score is calculated independently. This statistical technique normalises scores across shifts with varying levels of difficulty.

Depending on variables including exam shift complexity, total applicants, and normalisation, candidates with 20 marks often receive a predicted percentile between 55 and 65. What after NTA JEE results 2026? · Improve Scores: If your Session 1 performance was under your target, then apply for Session 2 (scheduled for April 2–9, 2026). · JEE Advanced Qualification: A score above the 95th percentile usually guarantees you meet the eligibility cut-off for JEE Advanced. · Target Top Institutes: Candidates scoring in the 99.99th percentile and above can concentrate on JEE Advanced for IIT admissions or prioritise top branches in NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs.