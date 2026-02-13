AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 Out: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 for first- and second-year students. The candidates appearing in the exam can download their admit cards from the official website, bie.ap.gov.in.

Students are required to bring their exam hall ticket to the exam location. It is imperative that candidates have their AP Intermediate first and second year hall passes to the exam centre. The 2026 AP Intermediate First and Second Year Exams will start in February.

BIEAP 1st, 2nd year Inter exam date and time

The AP Inter first-year (Class 11) theoretical exams are scheduled to take place in a single shift throughout the state from 9 AM to 12 PM on February 23 to March 24, 2026. The second-year (Class 12) theory exams, meanwhile, are planned for February 24–23, 2026, with a single shift as well, from 9 AM to 12 PM.

How to download the AP Admit Card 2026? Step 1: Visit the official website of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in. Step 2: Press on the AP Inter 1st and 2nd year hall ticket link Step 3: Login using the I.P.E FEBRUARY-2026 Roll No./First Year HallticketNo. / Aadhar No and Date of birth Step 4: The theory exam admit card will be showcased Step 5: Download the hall tickets for later use. AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 via Phone Number · Save the BIEAP’s WhatsApp number on your phone: 9552300009 · Open WhatsApp in mobile

· Send a 'Hi' to 9552300009 · Choose "Education Services" and "Inter Hall Ticket Download" option · Fill in your details · Download the AP intermediate hall ticket 2026. Details mentioned in the AP Inter Admit Card 2026 · Name of the Board · Name of the Examination · Session (2026) · Candidate's photograph and signature

· Medium of examination · District · Student's name · Father's Name · Mother's Name · Center of Examination name and Address · Schedule of the Examination · Signature of principal · Roll Number · Timing of examination · College name · Notes · Signature of the controller of examination.