JNU UG Admission 2025: Registration started till July 15 on website

The registration process for Jawaharlal Nehru University's (JNU) Undergraduate (UG) program and Certificate of Proficiency (COP) for the 2025–2026 academic year has begun. By going to the official website at jnueejnu.ac.in, and logging in with their application number and date of birth, eligible candidates who took the CUET-UG 2025 exam can submit their application.

The registration period began on July 8 and runs through July 15 at 11:50 p.m. Every year, JNU offers admission to many programs with numerous enrollment choices. Candidates' scores on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2025 will determine their admission to JNU's UG and COP programs.

The initial merit list is anticipated to be released by the institution in the third week of July after the entrance exam. Shortlisted candidates will begin to be admitted and registered as soon as the merit list is made public. JNU UG Admission 2025 dates and schedule: • Online correction window- From July 16 to July 17, 2025. • First merit list- July 23, 2025 (Tentative). • Pre-enrolment registration & payment of fee for blocking of seats of First Merit List- July 23, 2025 to July 25, 2025 (Tentative).

• Physical verification of admission/registration for first merit list (UG)- July 30, July 31 and August 1, 2025 • Physical verification of admission/registration for first merit list (COP)- August 4, 2025. • Second merit list & Supernumerary seat admissions- August 1, 2025 (Tentative). • Pre-enrolment registration and fee payment for blocking seats of the Second Merit List and Supernumerary Seat- August 1, 2025, to August 3, 2025 (Tentative). • Physical Verification of Admission or Registration for Second List & Supernumerary seat- August 7, 2025. • Final call for admission against vacant seats- August 19, 2025 (Tentative).

• Pre-enrolment registration and fee payment of Final Merit list- August 19, 2025 to August 21, 2025 (Tentative). • Physical verification of selected candidates or Registration for the Final Merit List- August 25, 2025. Deadline for Admission/Registration- August 29, 2025. How to Apply for JNU UG, COP Admission 2025? • Go to the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in • Press on the UG/COP 2025 admission link • Register using personal details and CUET 2025 credentials • Enter the application form and upload the needed documents