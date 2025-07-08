Delhi University UG admissions 2025: CSAS Phase 2 registrations begin today

Delhi University UG admissions 2025 Phase 2 Start: On July 8, 2025, the University of Delhi (DU) opened the registration process for the DU UG admission CSAS Phase 2. The link to apply for admission to undergraduate courses may be found at admission.uod.ac.in, Delhi University's official website. Across 69 DU colleges for several UG programs, 71,624 seats are available.

Candidates must enter their course and college preferences during Phase 2 of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). The DU CSAS UG Registration Phase 2 will be open to candidates who took the Common University Entrance Test (UG) 2025 and turned in their DU CSAS UG Form 2025.

CUET DU UG Admissions Schedule 2025: dates and time • DU CSAS 2025 Registration Phase 1- 17-Jun-2025 • Correction Window for candidates already registered in Phase l of CSAS- 06-Jul-2025 to 11-Jul-2025 (11:59 pm) • DU CSAS Registration Phase 2 (Preference Filling in CSAS for Programs and Colleges)- 08-Jul-2025 to 14-Jul-2025 (11:59 pm) • CSAS Auto-locks the Preferences- 14-Jul-2025 (11:59 pm) • Declaration of Simulated List- 15-Jul-2025 (05:00 pm) • Preference Change Window- 15-Jul-2025 (05:00 pm) to 16-Jul-2025 (11:59 pm) • Declaration of First CSAS Allocation List- 19-Jul-2025 (05:00 pm) • Candidates to “Accept” the Allocated seat- 19-Jul-2025 (05:00 pm) to 21-Jul-2025 (04:59 pm)

• College to verify and approve the online applications- 19-Jul-2025 (05:00 pm) to 22-Jul-2025 (04:59 pm) • Last date of Online payment of fees by the Candidates- 23-Jul-2025 (04:59 pm) • Display of vacant seats on Candidate Dashboard- 24-Jul-2025 (05:00 pm) • Window to Re-order Higher Preference- 24-Jul-2025 (05:00 pm) to 25-Jul-2025 (04:59) • Declaration of Second CSAS Allocation- 28-Jul-2025 (05:00 pm) • Candidates to “Accept” the Allocated seat- 28-Jul-2025 (05:00 pm) to 30-Jul-2025 (04:59 pm) • Colleges to Verify and Approve the online applications- 28-Jul-2025 (05:00 pm) to 31-Jul-2025 (04:59 pm) Last date of Online payment of fees by the Candidates- 01-Aug-2025 (04:59 pm). ALSO READ: DTE Maharashtra releases final merit list for Polytechnic Admission 2025 Last date of Online payment of fees by the Candidates- 01-Aug-2025 (04:59 pm).