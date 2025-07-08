Delhi University UG admissions 2025: CSAS Phase 2 registrations begin today

Delhi University UG admissions 2025 Phase 2 Start: On July 8, 2025, the University of Delhi (DU) opened the registration process for the DU UG admission CSAS Phase 2. The link to apply for admission to undergraduate courses may be found at admission.uod.ac.in, Delhi University's official website. Across 69 DU colleges for several UG programs, 71,624 seats are available.
Candidates must enter their course and college preferences during Phase 2 of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). The DU CSAS UG Registration Phase 2 will be open to candidates who took the Common University Entrance Test (UG) 2025 and turned in their DU CSAS UG Form 2025.
CUET DU UG Admissions Schedule 2025: dates and time
• DU CSAS 2025 Registration Phase 1- 17-Jun-2025
• Correction Window for candidates already registered in Phase l of CSAS- 06-Jul-2025 to 11-Jul-2025 (11:59 pm)
• DU CSAS Registration Phase 2 (Preference Filling in CSAS for Programs and Colleges)- 08-Jul-2025 to 14-Jul-2025 (11:59 pm)
• CSAS Auto-locks the Preferences- 14-Jul-2025 (11:59 pm)
• Declaration of Simulated List- 15-Jul-2025 (05:00 pm)
• Preference Change Window- 15-Jul-2025 (05:00 pm) to 16-Jul-2025 (11:59 pm)
• Declaration of First CSAS Allocation List- 19-Jul-2025 (05:00 pm)
• Candidates to “Accept” the Allocated seat- 19-Jul-2025 (05:00 pm) to 21-Jul-2025 (04:59 pm)
• College to verify and approve the online applications- 19-Jul-2025 (05:00 pm) to 22-Jul-2025 (04:59 pm)
• Last date of Online payment of fees by the Candidates- 23-Jul-2025 (04:59 pm)
• Display of vacant seats on Candidate Dashboard- 24-Jul-2025 (05:00 pm)
• Window to Re-order Higher Preference- 24-Jul-2025 (05:00 pm) to 25-Jul-2025 (04:59)
• Declaration of Second CSAS Allocation- 28-Jul-2025 (05:00 pm)
• Candidates to “Accept” the Allocated seat- 28-Jul-2025 (05:00 pm) to 30-Jul-2025 (04:59 pm)
• Colleges to Verify and Approve the online applications- 28-Jul-2025 (05:00 pm) to 31-Jul-2025 (04:59 pm)
• Last date of Online payment of fees by the Candidates- 01-Aug-2025 (04:59 pm).
DU UG Admission 2025: Steps to apply
1. Go to the official website of Delhi University at admission.uod.ac.in.
2. Press on DU UG Admission CSAS Phase 2 registration link available on the home page.
3. A new page will be showcased where candidates will have to fill in the registration details.
4. Once registration is done, enter the application form.
5. Make the payment of the application fee (if any).
6. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for later needs.
What is DU UG admission phase 2?
On the official website, ugadmission.uod.ac.in, Delhi University has started the CUET DU CSAS UG Phase 2 on July 8, 2025, and will run it till July 14, 2025. Candidates who registered for admission to DU for UG courses during CSAS UG Phase 1 and took the CUET UG exams in 2025 would need to choose the courses and colleges on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) UG 2025 form during this phase. It is recommended that candidates choose their UG courses and colleges according to their priorities.