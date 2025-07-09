KCET counselling 2025: Option entry begins at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the final seat matrix and opened the option entry portal, thereby starting the KCET 2025 counselling process. All of the required links and resources are now available to candidates through the official KEA website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

KEA has given candidates the chance to download verification slips and amend their application information prior to opening the choice entry. The deadline for this window was July 4, 2025. A KCET 2025 verification slip, a necessary document needed to take part in the counselling process, was given to candidates who successfully finished this step.

KCET 2025 Option Entry: How to fill?

Step 1. Visit the official website at keaonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2. Log in using the KCET number and password. Step 3. Download the verification slip (if not done already). Step 4. View the final seat matrix to explore available courses and colleges. Step 5. View the option entry link and prioritise choices in order of preference. ALSO READ: CUET UG counselling 2025: Dates out for top universities; details inside Step 6. Save and submit the chosen one before the deadline. KCET 2025 Counselling Process: How to do it? • Downloading of the KCET verification slip 2025 • Release of the final seat matrix and fee structure • KCET 2025 option entry for eligible/qualified candidates

• Showcase of the KCET 2025 mock seat allotment result • Provision to alter the details • Release of the KCET 2025 first round seat allotment result. How to apply for the KCET 2025 Counselling Process? • Candidates have to verify and register at the KEA portal. • After the verification process, candidates have to participate in the option entry process, where they have to enter and lock their choices. • The KCET 2025 mock seat allotment list will be announced based on the choices submitted by the candidates and merit rank/scores. • After the announcement of the mock round result, the authorities will provide a chance to candidates to modify their choices. After the final submission, the KEA will declare the first round seat allotment result.

The authorities mainly held three rounds of counselling, with a special round (depending on the seat availability). ALSO READ: Delhi University UG admissions 2025: CSAS Phase 2 registrations begin today The authorities mainly held three rounds of counselling, with a special round (depending on the seat availability). KCET 2025 Counselling: Documents Checklist • KCET 2025 admit card • Class 10th and 12th marksheets • Kannada Medium and Rural Study Certificate (if applicable) • A study certificate from the school • Caste and income certificate from the school • KCET 2025 rank card • Aadhar Card (Identity Proof) • Special category certificates (like NCC, Sports, Defence, etc.). KCET 2025 Option Entry: Insights Candidates can now log in and choose their desired courses and colleges based on their KCET rankings, thanks to the opening of the choice entry window. Seat allocation will be greatly influenced by the option entry process, which enables students to prioritise and organise selections according to preference.