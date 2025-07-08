Home / Education / News / DTE Maharashtra releases final merit list for Polytechnic Admission 2025

DTE Maharashtra releases final merit list for Polytechnic Admission 2025

The DTE has released the Maharashtra Polytechnic Admission final merit list 2025 at poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in. Here's all you need to know

youngsters
DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Final Merit List 2025
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 12:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Merit List 2025 OUT : The Department of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra, has officially published the Final Merit List for Maharashtra Polytechnic Admission 2025. Candidates who applied for diploma engineering courses in government aided, and private polytechnic institutes across the state can now view their merit rank and eligibility status on the official website: poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
 
The published merit list includes important details such as the State General Merit Number, category-wise rank, and eligibility status.
 
Only those candidates whose names appear in the final merit list will be eligible to participate in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Round 1. 
CAP Round 1 option form submission starts on July 8, 2025, and the deadline to apply is July 10, 2025.
 
The seat allotment result for CAP Round 1 will be announced on July 12, 2025, followed by the online admission confirmation process.

How to check the DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Final Merit List 2025?

Candidates can follow these steps to access the merit list:
  • Visit the official website, poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
  • Click on the link titled “Final Merit List 2025.”
  • Choose your preferred course and institute.
  • The merit list PDF will appear on the screen.
  • Use Ctrl + F to find your name or roll number.
  • Download and print the PDF for future reference.

 

DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Final Merit List 2025 Direct Link:

  What to do after the merit list?

Fill out and submit the CAP Round 1 option form between July 8 and 10, 2025
Choose your preferred colleges and diploma courses wisely before locking in the options
The seat allotment result will be released on July 12, 2025
 
Candidates allotted a seat must confirm their admission online within the specified deadline
 
Applicants are strongly advised to check the official DTE Maharashtra website regularly for updates regarding CAP rounds, cutoff lists, and counselling schedules. For any help or clarification, students can contact the DTE Maharashtra helpline or visit the nearest facilitation centre.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TNEA 2025: Choice filling for 7.5 per cent government school quota begins

TS ICET results 2025 out at icet.tsche.ac.in; here's how to check scores

HPCET counselling 2025: Schedule, registration, seat allotment & more

AP EAMCET counselling 2025 begins today at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

CUET UG counselling 2025: Dates out for top universities; details inside

Topics :MaharashtraIndian educationAdmissions

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story