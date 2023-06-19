NIT Rourkela to host CSAB-2023 and co-host JoSAA; registrations start today

National Institute of Technology Rourkela (NIT Rourkela) will conduct a centralised seat allocation process for admission to various Bachelors programmes at 31 NITs, IIEST, 26 IITs, 3 SPAs (School of Planning and Architecture) and 36 GFTI (Government funded technical institutes). All these institutes are collectively known as the "NIT+ System."
The centralised seat allocation for NIT+ System will be organised by Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB). For IITs, it will be done by the Joint Admission Board (JAB).
For admissions to the IITs, the seat allocation will be done on the basis of the common rank list (CRL) in JEE (Advanced). Whereas, for NITs, the CRL of candidates in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) will be considered.
This year, the registration for Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) rounds of seat allocation will start on 19 June, immediately the day after the declaration of JEE (Advanced) results. The counselling process is likely to be completed by 14th August 2023, and classes in the NIT+ System are expected to start by 17th August 2023.
For the Union Territories of Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshwadeep, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, separate CSAB-Supernumerary rounds will also be conducted. This round will be based on the rank in the JEE Mains exam.
In his message to the aspirants, Director of NIT Rourkela and Chairman of CSAB, 2023, Prof K Umamaheshwar Rao said, “It is important for the candidates to know that there is no JEE (Main) cut-off to participate in JoSAA/CSAB counselling process. We have taken several steps to simplify the counselling process. The JoSAA/CSAB counselling process is completely online, and the candidates are not required to travel to any institute for the seat allocation process or document verification. Candidates should be responsible for filling their choices of academic programs and completing the steps of online reporting carefully.”