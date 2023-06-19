NIT Rourkela to host CSAB-2023 and co-host JoSAA; registrations start today



The centralised seat allocation for NIT+ System will be organised by Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB). For IITs, it will be done by the Joint Admission Board (JAB). National Institute of Technology Rourkela (NIT Rourkela) will conduct a centralised seat allocation process for admission to various Bachelors programmes at 31 NITs, IIEST, 26 IITs, 3 SPAs (School of Planning and Architecture) and 36 GFTI (Government funded technical institutes). All these institutes are collectively known as the "NIT+ System."



This year, the registration for Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) rounds of seat allocation will start on 19 June, immediately the day after the declaration of JEE (Advanced) results. The counselling process is likely to be completed by 14th August 2023, and classes in the NIT+ System are expected to start by 17th August 2023. For admissions to the IITs, the seat allocation will be done on the basis of the common rank list (CRL) in JEE (Advanced). Whereas, for NITs, the CRL of candidates in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) will be considered.