Karnataka PUC II Result 2024: KSEAB result declared on karresults.nic.in

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced 2nd PUC or Class 12th final results today, April 10.

The direct link to see scores is accessible on karresults.nic.in. Moreover, students are likewise suggested to view it at kseab.karnataka.gov.in for other information.

According to the result notice, the Karnataka PUC test was held from March 1 to 22. The test was held in single shifts from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm. This year, around 7 lakh students have showed up in the second PUC exam.

This year, around 700,000 students showed up for the exam. An overall of 681,079 students showed up for Karnataka board PUC 2 tests, of which 552,690 have passed, taking the general pass rate to 81.15 per cent.

Karnataka PUC II Result 2024: Steps to check scores

• Go to the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in.

• On the home page, press on the Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2024 link available.

• A new page will display where students will have to fill in the needed details.

• Press on submit, and your result will be showcased on the screen.

• View the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for later.

Karnataka PUC II Result 2024: Insights

Students can take a look at their results online today. The mark sheet's hard copy and certificate will be sent to schools later. Notably, the board will declare names of toppers, region-wise result data pass percentage, and other significant details at the press conference session of Karnataka's second PUC result. Post that, the link to view scores will be activated on the board's site.

Karnataka PUC examination: Overview

In Karnataka, higher secondary education is known as Pre-University Course (PUC). The course lasts for two years. The first year or Class 11 is known as first PUC, while the second year or Class 12 is called second PUC.

Completing the second PUC Board Test is vital for students to secure admission to a university for advanced education. The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka, held the board tests for students in first and second PUC in affiliated colleges and schools across the state.