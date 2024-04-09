Home / Education / News / NEET UG 2024: NTA reopens registration link till tomorrow, check link here

The NTA has reopened the registration window till tomorrow for NEET UG 2024. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/NEET

NEET UG 2024
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 3:01 PM IST
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened NEET UG 2024 registration window which will begin on April 10. Interested candidates can apply on NEET's official website, exams.nta.ac.in/NEET. The examination will take place in 13 different languages on May 5 in 14 cities. 

The online registration window was reopened by the National Testing Agency for the National Eligibility cum Entrance test for Undergraduate courses (NEET-UG) 2024 today. The online application window will be live till April 10 (tomorrow). The eligible candidates who had missed the opportunity to register for this pan-India medical entrance test can submit their online application by visiting exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.

The medical aspirants need to pay the fee of Rs 1600 for General-EWS/OBC-NCL category students while for SC/ST/PwBD/third gender, the fee is Rs 1000. The payment should be made through online mode.

As per the schedule, the NEET UG 2024 is expected to be held in 14 cities on May 5 from 2 pm to 5.20 pm. The examination will be held in 13 languages for better accessibility of students in Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Oriya, Gujarati, Punjabi, Kannada, Malayalam and Urdu.

The last date to apply and the last date to receive the online fee is April 10, 2024. The registration link will close at 10.50 pm and the fee window will shut at 11.50 pm.

How to register for NEET UG 2024?

Here are the simple steps to NEET UG 2024:
  • First visit the official website, neet.ntaonline.in.
  • Click on the NEET UG registration link on the home page.
  • A new page will open where the candidates have to register.
  • Once the registration process is done, make the payment of the application fee.
  • Click on the submit button to download the page.
  • You can also keep the hard copy of the same for further need.

National Testing AgencyNEET UGGraduates in Indiaeducation

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

