NEET UG 2024: NTA reopens registration link till tomorrow, check link here

The online registration window was reopened by the National Testing Agency for the National Eligibility cum Entrance test for Undergraduate courses (NEET-UG) 2024 today. The online application window will be live till April 10 (tomorrow). The eligible candidates who had missed the opportunity to register for this pan-India medical entrance test can submit their online application by visiting exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.

The medical aspirants need to pay the fee of Rs 1600 for General-EWS/OBC-NCL category students while for SC/ST/PwBD/third gender, the fee is Rs 1000. The payment should be made through online mode.

As per the schedule, the NEET UG 2024 is expected to be held in 14 cities on May 5 from 2 pm to 5.20 pm. The examination will be held in 13 languages for better accessibility of students in Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Oriya, Gujarati, Punjabi, Kannada, Malayalam and Urdu.

The last date to apply and the last date to receive the online fee is April 10, 2024. The registration link will close at 10.50 pm and the fee window will shut at 11.50 pm.

How to register for NEET UG 2024?

Here are the simple steps to NEET UG 2024: