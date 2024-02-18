Kerala CM urges global standards in research for education institutions

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday stressed on the need for a serious introspection of the inability of the state in achieving global standards in the area of research.

He said his government has been spending huge amount in the research sector for the last three years and it is not seen as an expense but as an investment for the future.

Kerala is the state which spends the highest amount for disbursing scholarship to students, he remarked while addressing a gathering ahead of an interaction with select college students at the Malabar Christian College here.

"We should think seriously about Kerala's inability to attain world-class standards in the area of research. We are failing to achieve in-house excellence. We should think about it seriously and suggest solutions," he said.

Listing various programmes implemented by the Left government in the higher education sector, the Chief Minister said their objective was not superficial changes but thorough reforms in tune with changing time.

With the introduction of the four-year-long degree course in the state from next academic year, the present education system at the arts and science colleges would become more efficient and student-centric, he said.

Pointing out that a multi-disciplinary approach is the focus in the higher education sector worldwide, Vijayan said his government is making effective interventions in the area with an aim to prepare the young generation for future challenges.

The CM also shared a dream of Kerala being recognised as a hub of higher education in the country and abroad.

Higher Education Minister R Bindhu presided over the function.