Madhya Pradesh, MP Board Results 2025 today: The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh, is set to release the Class 10th and 12th results today, on May 6 at 10:00 am.
Candidates who have appeared for the examination, can check and download their scorecards through the official website, mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in, using their login credentials, i.e., roll number and application number.
Apart from results, the board will also release other important details such as the total number of registered and appearing students, pass percentage, failure rate, and other relevant data.
This year, more than 16.6 lakh students appeared for the MP Board exams. Out of which, 9.53 lakh students are waiting for the MP Board 10th results 2025, and 7.06 lakh students are eyeing on MPBSE 12th examination results.
MPBSE MP board results 2025: Date and time
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the class 10 and 12 results for the academic year 2024-25 today, May 6, at 10 am.
How to check MP board results 2025 via Digilocker?
Candidates can check the MP Board 10th, 12th result 2025 through the Digilocker website or application:
Visit the official website of Digilocker or download the app from the Google Play Store.
Click on the "Class X or Class XII results link" available on the website.
Enter your roll number.
Students can download their marksheet for future reference.
MP board Class 10, 12 results 2025: Passing marks
To pass the MP Board 10th, 12th exams results 2025, students need to secure at least 33% marks in both theory and practical subjects.
MPBSE 10th, 12th results 2025: Error in marksheet
After downloading the MPBSE 10th, 12th results 2025, if any student finds any error in their marksheet, they are advised to immediately report the error to their respective school authorities to get it rectified. Errors in the marksheet include spelling errors, wrong date of birth, etc.
MP board results 2025: Details mentioned on the marksheet
After the MP Board results 2025 for Class 10th, 12th, students can download the marksheet. The marksheet has the following details: