Madhya Pradesh, MP Board Results 2025 today: The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh, is set to release the Class 10th and 12th results today, on May 6 at 10:00 am.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination, can check and download their scorecards through the official website, mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in, using their login credentials, i.e., roll number and application number.

Apart from results, the board will also release other important details such as the total number of registered and appearing students, pass percentage, failure rate, and other relevant data.

This year, more than 16.6 lakh students appeared for the MP Board exams. Out of which, 9.53 lakh students are waiting for the MP Board 10th results 2025, and 7.06 lakh students are eyeing on MPBSE 12th examination results.

MPBSE MP board results 2025: Date and time

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the class 10 and 12 results for the academic year 2024-25 today, May 6, at 10 am.

ALSO READ | 15-yr-old boy becomes first to clear Class 10 in UP village since 1947 The board will also conduct a press conference to announce the topper's list, pass percentage, gender-wise performance, and other statistics of the board examinations.

MP board results 2025: Login credentials

Students need to enter the following login credentials to check the MP board results 2025 online:

Roll Number

Application Number

How to check results at mpbse.nic.in?

Here's how students can check their results at mpbse.nic.in:

Visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in.

On the home page, check for the ‘Exam Results’ section.

Then click on the ‘High School Certificate Examination (HSC) - 10th Class Result - 2025’ or ‘Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination (HSSC) - 12th Class Result - 2025’ link.

Enter your login credentials, i.e., application number and roll number.

Click on ‘Submit’. Your exam results will appear on your screen.

Students can download and take a printout for future reference.

How to check MP board results via Mobile App?

The MP board has announced that students can access their MP board results 2025 through the MPBSE Mobile App or the MP Mobile App.

Students must download either of these apps from the Google Play Store and follow the steps given below to check the MP Board 10th result and MP Board 12th result 2025:

Download the application from the Google Play Store.

Click on the Know Your Result option.

Enter your credentials, i.e., roll number and application number.

Submit your details, and your exam scores will be displayed.

ALSO READ | CBSE Class 10, 12 board results 2025 to be out soon; how to check online

How to check MP board results 2025 via Digilocker?

Candidates can check the MP Board 10th, 12th result 2025 through the Digilocker website or application:

Visit the official website of Digilocker or download the app from the Google Play Store.

Click on the "Class X or Class XII results link" available on the website.

Enter your roll number.

Students can download their marksheet for future reference.

MP board Class 10, 12 results 2025: Passing marks

To pass the MP Board 10th, 12th exams results 2025, students need to secure at least 33% marks in both theory and practical subjects.

MPBSE 10th, 12th results 2025: Error in marksheet

After downloading the MPBSE 10th, 12th results 2025, if any student finds any error in their marksheet, they are advised to immediately report the error to their respective school authorities to get it rectified. Errors in the marksheet include spelling errors, wrong date of birth, etc.

MP board results 2025: Details mentioned on the marksheet

After the MP Board results 2025 for Class 10th, 12th, students can download the marksheet. The marksheet has the following details:

Name of the candidate

Father’s Name

Roll Number

Date of Birth

Gender

Subject-wise Marks

Grade/Percentage

Total Marks Scored

Qualifying Status (Pass/Fail/Distinction)

MP board 10th, 12th results 2025: Previous years' trends

Here are the past years' MP 10th result and MP 12th result dates: