Home / Education / News / Maharashtra FYJC 11th admission 1st merit list 2025 to be out today

Maharashtra FYJC 11th admission 1st merit list 2025 to be out today

Maharashtra FYJC 11th admission 1st merit list 2025 is scheduled to be out today at mahafyjcadmissions.in. Shortlisted students must visit their allotted junior college for document verification

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra FYJC 11th admission 1st merit list 2025: The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department will release the FYJC 1st merit list 2025, CAP round 1 allotment, and cut-off list for Class 11 admissions today, June 26. Once published, students can check the Maharashtra FYJC round 1 allotment list at the official website, mahafyjcadmissions.in.
 
After the merit list is announced, selected candidates must report to their allotted junior college between June 27 and July 3 for document verification and fee submission. Students who decide not to accept the allotted seat can participate in the next round of admissions. The Maharashtra State Board (MSBSHSE) will publish the list of vacant seats, including those under various quotas, for CAP Round 2 on July 5.
 

Maharashtra FYJC 2025 CAP Round 1: What will be released today?

As per the official schedule, the following information will be made available today:
  • FYJC CAP round 1 junior college allotment list
  • Student login update showing the allotted junior college
  • Display of the list of students allotted in round 1
  • Cut-off list for the first round of FYJC admissions

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: Post allotment process

  • After the announcement of the merit list and allotment, students must:
  • Report to the allotted junior college for document verification and fee payment
  • Confirm or reject admission through college login
  • Cancel admission, if necessary, within the same portal
  • Vacant seats for CAP Round 2 will be announced on July 5, 2025.

FYJC Admission Statistics 2025: Number of colleges and seats

This year, a total of 9,435 junior colleges and higher secondary schools have registered under the centralized admission system, offering 21,23,040 seats. Of these, 18,97,526 seats are available under the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) and 2,25,514 seats are reserved under quotas like minority, in-house, and management.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: Timeline

The online registration for Maharashtra FYJC 2025 admissions began on May 21. However, due to a website crash, the process was paused and later resumed on May 26 at 11 AM.

How to check Maharashtra FYJC 1st Merit List 2025?

To access the FYJC round 1 merit list, follow these steps:
  • Visit mahafyjcadmissions.in
  • Click on the link for "FYJC 1st Merit List 2025"
  • Log in using your registered credentials, if required
  • Download and check your allotment details
Earlier, the department had published the general merit list and conducted zero round admissions for minority, in-house, and management quota students at the college level.

What are the documents required for Maharashtra FYJC Final Admission 2025?

Students must submit the following documents at the time of confirming admission:
  • Aadhaar Card
  • Domicile Certificate
  • Mobile Number
  • Class 10 Mark Sheet
  • School Leaving Certificate
  • Caste Certificate (if applicable)
  • Non-Creamy Layer Certificate (if applicable)
  • EWS Certificate (if applicable)
  • Disability Certificate (if applicable)
  • Certificate for Children of Ex-Servicemen
  • National/International Sports Certificate
  • Orphan Certificate
  • Embassy-attested documents (for international students)
  • Transfer Order and Joining Letter (if applicable)

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: Stream-wise seat distribution

The Centralized Admission Process (CAP) for First Year Junior College (FYJC) manages the admissions to Class 11 in Maharashtra across all recognized junior colleges affiliated with the state board. This year:
  • Total available seats: 20.43 lakh
  • Total junior colleges: 9,281
Stream-wise seat distribution
  • Science: 8,52,206 seats
  • Arts: 6,50,682 seats
  • Commerce: 5,40,312 seats
The Centralized Admission Process (CAP) for First Year Junior College (FYJC) in Maharashtra oversees Class 11 admissions across all recognized junior colleges affiliated with the state board. 

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

