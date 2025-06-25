CBSE Class 10 board exams to be held twice yearly from 2026 in Feb, May

The Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ) has approved a significant change in the Class 10 examination system. Beginning in 2026, students will be able to appear for board exams twice a year, a move aimed at easing exam stress and providing opportunities for performance improvement.

This reform is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which recommends flexible, student-friendly assessments to reduce the pressure of high-stakes examinations.

Class 10 boards: Exam phases, eligibility, and results

According to CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, the first phase of the Class 10 board exam will be held in February and will be mandatory for all students. The second phase, to be conducted in May, will be optional and open to students wishing to improve their scores or reappear in up to three subjects — science, mathematics, social science, and languages.

Under the new norms, internal assessment will be conducted only once during the academic session. This will be applicable to all candidates, regardless of whether they appear for one or both exam phases. The CBSE has also introduced provisions to accommodate specific groups. Students from winter-bound schools will be allowed to choose either of the exam phases as their main attempt. Similarly, sportspersons whose tournaments coincide with board exams and candidates with special needs (CWSN) may opt for the second exam as their primary attempt.

The first exam in February will be open to regular students, fresh candidates, compartment cases, essential repeat students, and those aiming for improvement. The May phase will be available to students from the improvement category, first or third-time compartment candidates, and those combining compartment and improvement subjects. Towards flexible and modular assessment The draft norms for this change were released earlier this year for stakeholder feedback. With the new system in place, CBSE aims to shift the focus from one-time, high-pressure assessments to a model that encourages continuous learning.