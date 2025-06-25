Home / Education / News / CBSE Class 10 board exams to be held twice yearly from 2026 in Feb, May

CBSE Class 10 board exams to be held twice yearly from 2026 in Feb, May

Starting 2026, CBSE Class 10 board exams will be held in February and May; students can reappear in up to three subjects - science, math, social science, or languages - to improve scores

The first phase of the Class 10 board exam will be held in February and will be mandatory for all students. (Photo: PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 5:29 PM IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has approved a significant change in the Class 10 examination system. Beginning in 2026, students will be able to appear for board exams twice a year, a move aimed at easing exam stress and providing opportunities for performance improvement.
 
This reform is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which recommends flexible, student-friendly assessments to reduce the pressure of high-stakes examinations.
 

Class 10 boards: Exam phases, eligibility, and results

 
According to CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, the first phase of the Class 10 board exam will be held in February and will be mandatory for all students. The second phase, to be conducted in May, will be optional and open to students wishing to improve their scores or reappear in up to three subjects — science, mathematics, social science, and languages.
 
“The results for the two phases will be announced in April and June, respectively,” Bhardwaj said. He added that “students will be allowed to improve their performance in any three subjects”. 
 

Class 10 exams: Internal assessment and special provisions

 
Under the new norms, internal assessment will be conducted only once during the academic session. This will be applicable to all candidates, regardless of whether they appear for one or both exam phases.
 
The CBSE has also introduced provisions to accommodate specific groups. Students from winter-bound schools will be allowed to choose either of the exam phases as their main attempt. Similarly, sportspersons whose tournaments coincide with board exams and candidates with special needs (CWSN) may opt for the second exam as their primary attempt.
 
The first exam in February will be open to regular students, fresh candidates, compartment cases, essential repeat students, and those aiming for improvement. The May phase will be available to students from the improvement category, first or third-time compartment candidates, and those combining compartment and improvement subjects. 
 

Towards flexible and modular assessment

 
The draft norms for this change were released earlier this year for stakeholder feedback. With the new system in place, CBSE aims to shift the focus from one-time, high-pressure assessments to a model that encourages continuous learning.
 
The board has also hinted at additional future reforms, including modular exams, dual-level papers, and a blend of objective and descriptive formats, as part of ongoing efforts to modernise school education.
 
(With PTI inputs)

Topics :CBSE class 10 resultsCBSE examCBSE board examsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

