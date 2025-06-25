GPAT results 2025 to be out today at natboard.edu.in; here's how to check

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to announce the GPAT 2025 results today, June 25. Candidates who took the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) can view their results on the official website, natboard.edu.in.

The results will be published in the form of a merit list PDF, featuring candidate names, roll numbers, application IDs, scores out of 500, and ranks. This merit list will be publicly accessible and does not require login credentials.

NBEMS will not send individual results via email or post. All candidates are required to check and download their results online. The scorecard download link for qualified candidates will be released separately through the candidate portal at a later date.

How to check and download GPAT 2025 results? Here are the simple steps to check and download the GPAT 2025 results: Visit the official website, natboard.edu.in.

Click on the link titled “GPAT 2025 results PDF”.

Open the PDF file.

Use your roll number to check your qualifying status.

Download and save the PDF for future reference. What are the details mentioned on the GPAT 2025 merit list? The GPAT 2025 merit list will include: Application ID

Roll number

Total marks (out of 500)

Rank obtained Only candidates who meet the qualifying cut-off will be able to download their individual scorecards once made available. NBEMS will not issue separate communication regarding the release of scorecards.