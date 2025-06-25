CUET UG results 2025: NTA to announce scorecards soon at cuet.nta.nic.in

How to check and download CUET UG 2025 results?
- Visit the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in
- Click on the link that reads, “CUET (UG) Score Card 2025”
- Log in using your application number and password
- The result will appear on the screen in PDF format
- Review all details mentioned on the scorecard carefully
About CUET UG 2025
CUET UG results: Previous years’ trends
- 2024: Exam held from May 15-29; results announced on July 30
- 2023: Exam held from May 21-June 3; result released on July 15
- 2022: Exam held from July 15-Aug 20; result declared on Sept 15
