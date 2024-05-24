Home / Education / News / MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC 2024: Arts Result announced at official website of MBOSE

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC 2024: Arts Result announced at official website of MBOSE

Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared its Class 10 (SSLC) result alongside Class 12 (HSSLC) Arts stream results on the official website of MBOSE at mbose.in

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC 2024
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 11:43 AM IST
The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has officially declared the MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2024 for 10th (SSLC) and 12th (HSSLC) Arts stream students. The results for the Arts streams were announced today on Friday, 24 May. You can get the scorecards from the official website at mbose.in. 
All candidates who are interested can now download their MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2024 on time. Every recent update is accessible on mbose.in. All concerned applicants are patiently waiting for the Meghalaya Board Class 10 and Class 12 Arts results. View your scores and personal details referenced on the scorecard post downloading it from the website. 

What officials have to say regarding the MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC results 2024?

The result was announced around 10 am during office hours. The Meghalaya class 12th exam for arts/science/commerce/vocational streams began on March 1, 2024 and ended on March 1, 2024.
The board stated that, “The Results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts Stream, 2024 conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 24th May, 2024 during office hours. The whole Result Booklet(s) can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong". 

MBOSE Meghalaya Board SSLC, HSSLC result 2024: Steps to check 10th, 12th marks

    • Visit the official website of MBOSE at mbose.in.
    • Open the SSLC or HSSLC Arts link available on the home page.
    • Fill in the requested login details and press on submit.
    • Your result will be showcased on the screen.
    • View the Class 10/ 12 result and download the page.

Topics :Meghalaya board resultsMeghalayaartseducation

First Published: May 24 2024 | 11:33 AM IST

