COMEDK candidates seek postponement of exam amid India-Pak tensions

Many students taking the COMEDK Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2025 have requested the authorities to postpone the test due to the rising tensions between India and Pakistan. They have done so citing worry, anxiety, and interruption in their preparation.

Even though the examination is essential for getting into engineering programs at private Karnataka institutions, many applicants are worried about taking it in light of the escalating geopolitical tensions. A number of them have emailed the media directly to express their concerns and request a postponement.

Authorities at COMEDK have not yet released a comment on a potential schedule change.

COMEDK 2025: Insights

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka is scheduled to administer the entrance exam tomorrow, May 10, throughout India.

1,31,937 applicants have registered for the test this year. In three shifts, i.e., morning (8:30 am to 11:30 am), afternoon (1 pm to 4 pm), and evening (5:30 pm to 8:30 pm). The exam will take place in 28 states, 179 cities, and 248 exam centres.

COMEDK 2025: Students’ statements issued

Nishtha, a COMEDK aspirant, told News18.com, “In such a sensitive time, holding the exam as per the original schedule feels unreasonable. We’re not asking for special treatment — just a fair chance to perform well without national-level uncertainty looming over us".

Vidhisha, another aspirant, stated, “Many candidates, including myself, are facing mental stress, logistical challenges, and safety issues due to the escalating tensions. In such extraordinary circumstances, holding the exam as per the original schedule would not only be unfair but could also put the well-being of thousands of students and their families at risk. I earnestly and urgently request the COMEDK authorities to postpone the examination until the situation stabilises".

Priyansh, another candidate, shared his concerns about the emotional and mental toll the condition is having on students. “With the rising uncertainty and escalating situation between India and Pakistan, students across the country, especially those preparing for critical exams like COMEDK UGET 2025, are gripped with fear, anxiety, and confusion. At a time when the focus should be on studies, many of us are unable to concentrate, unsure about safety, and emotionally unsettled," Piyush added.

What is COMEDK?

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka is known by its acronym, COMEDK. An independent organisation in Karnataka administers the COMEDK UGET (Undergraduate Entrance Test), a state-level entrance test, to students wishing to enrol in engineering programs at participating private and deemed-to-be private engineering colleges.

The duration of COMEDK 2025 is three hours. Three subjects will be covered in the exam - mathematics, chemistry, and physics. There will be 180 multiple-choice questions in all, with 60 questions in each subject. The COMEDK 2025 exam will be administered in English.