Manipur HSLC 2024: BSEM Class 10th result out with 93.03 pass percentage

The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM) has declared the Class 10 result 2024 this afternoon. The scorecards have now been made available on the official websites at bsem.nic.in and manresults.nic.in. This year, around 37,715 students, including 19,087 boys and 18,628 girls, are taking the 2024 board exam amid heavy security measures. The tests were conducted in 158 centres across the state. This year, the Class 10 exams were from March 15 to April 3. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp BSEM HSLC 10th Result 2024: Latest updates The overall pass percentage has been taken at 93.03 percent, the highest in the past 10 years. The BSEM has informed that no ranking or division system has been utilised as previously.

The pass percentage recorded for this present year is highest for government schools in Manipur in the past 10 years, according to BSEM. Thoubal district has emerged as the top performing region with the highest pass percentage of 99.04 percent. Jiribam district has gotten the lowest pass percentage of 50.74 percent.

BSEM 10th Result 2024: School wise percentage

• Pass percentage of government schools: 84.34%

• Pass percentage of private schools: 95.93 %

BSEM HSLC 10th Result 2024: Gender wise percentage Pass percentage of boys: 93.07 percent. • Pass percentage of govt aided schools: 92.74 %.

Pass percentage of girls: 93 percent.

BSEM 10th Result: Steps to view board result

Step 1: Go to the official website at bsem.nic.in

Step 2: Route to the section of “2024 Results” and then press on the class 10 results link

Step 3: Fill in your Roll Number and Roll Code in the assigned fields.

Step 4: After this, your board class 10 result 2024 will showcased on the screen

Step 5: Download and save the result for future use.

Manipur Board HSLC 10th Results 2024: Provisional marksheet

The online result will be considered as the provisional mark sheet and the final mark sheets will be announced by BSEM at the appropriate time in a few weeks. The mark sheets will be circulated to schools. Students can then gather their marksheets from their respective schools.

Manipur Board HSLC 10th Results 2024: Details to Check

Students should cross-check the below details carefully on their HSLC mark sheets and if any mistake occurs, report to the board officials right away:

— Student’s name

— Roll number

— Father’s name

— Mother’s name

— Grades

— Total marks

— Percentage calculation

— School name

— Spelling of all details

— Pass/fail status.