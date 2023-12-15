MBSE releases Class 10, 12 date sheets on official website, check details

Mizoram Board Exam 2024 date sheet: Steps to download Here are the steps to download Mizoram Board Exam 2024:
- Step 1: Visit the official website of Mizoram Board, mbse.edu.in.
- Step 2: On the home page, check for the examination or exam schedule link.
- Step 3: In that section, there will be links for class 10th and class 12th click on the representative link of the date sheet.
- Step 4: On the class 10th and 12th exam, click on the link to download the date sheet for the relevant class.
- Step 5: The date sheet is generally available in PDF format.
- Step 6: You can download the date sheet’s pdf for your future reference.
MBSE Class 10th Date Sheet
Exam Date Subjects February 26, 2024
February 26, 2024
MBSE Class 12th Date Sheet
|Exam Dates
|Subjects
|February 28, 2024
|English
|March 5, 2024
|Mizo/Hindi/Nepali
|March 7, 2024
|Computer Science/Home Science
|March 11, 2024
|History/Physics/Accountancy
|March 14, 2024
|Education/Psychology/Geology/Business Mathematics
|March 18, 2024
|Political Science/Public Administration/Business Studies/Chemistry
|March 22, 2024
|Mathematics/Geography
|March 26, 2024
|Economics/Biology