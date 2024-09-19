The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is likely to release NEET UG round two counselling results 2024 today, September 19, 2024. The MCC Neet Round 2 result will be available at its official website, i.e., mcc.nic.in.

To check Neet's counselling allotment results, the candidates can log in at its official website and use their login credentials, i.e., Neet counselling roll number and date of birth. After being delayed earlier, the counselling committee is finally scheduled to release the result today.

The MCC Neet counselling 2024 round 2 results will be declared for admission to 15 per cent seats in government and dental colleges while 100 per cent seats in Deemed and Central Universities, ESIC, AFMC, AIIMS, and JIPMER seats. Candidates need to report to the allotted institution with their Neet UG allotment letter and other essential details between September 20 and September 27.

MCC added new seats

The Medical Counselling Committee recently revised the counselling schedule to incorporate newly added seats. The official notice by MCC reads, "It is for the information to all candidates that the competent authority has decided to extend the Schedule for Round-2 of UG Counselling 2024 and revise the schedule of further rounds to add new seats in the matrix of Round-2 in pursuance to fresh Letters of permission (LoPs) issued by NMC/ MoHFW."

How to check and download Neet Round 2 seat allotment 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check Neet Round 2 seat allotment 2024:

Visit the official website, i.e., mcc.nic.in.

On the home page, check for the 'UG Medical' section.

In the next step, check the 'Seat Allotment Result' link.

On the redirected page, enter your login credentials, i.e., Neet UG roll and password.

Neet 2024 allotment results will open on your screen.

You can check and download the Neet 2024 result.

Take a printout for further reference.

What are the documents required for reporting to college?

Here are the simple steps to bring when reporting to a college for Neet counselling: