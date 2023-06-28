Home / Education / News / UP Board Compartment Exam 2023 postponed to July 22, here's how to check

UP Board Compartment Exam 2023 postponed to July 22, here's how to check

The UP Board has postponed the class 10th and 12th compartment exam dates to July 22. Students can check the latest schedule at upmsp.edu.in

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
UP Board has postponed the class 10th and 12th compartment exam dates to July 22

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2023 | 12:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has postponed the UP Board compartment examination dates due to some unavoidable circumstances.

According to the latest report, the UP Board class 10th and 12th compartment exams will be conducted on July 22. Earlier the compartment exams were scheduled to take place on July 15.

The class 10th morning exams will be held in the morning shift from 8 am to 11:15 pm, while the evening shift will take place from evening shift from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

A total of 31,16,487 students appeared for the class 10th exams, and 27,69,258 students appeared for the class 12th examination.

The UP board class 10th result 2023 pass percentage is 89.78 per cent, while the pass percentage for class 12th is 75.52 per cent.

This year around 44,669 students have registered for the compartment examination, out of which 18,400 students have registered for class 10th, while 26,269 students have appeared for the class 12th examination.

Students who failed to secure a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject have to appear for the compartment exams scheduled to begin on July 22.

UP Board Compartment Examination 2023 Schedule: Here's how to check

Here are the steps to check the UP board compartment exam schedule 2023 online:
  • Visit the official website of the UP board, i.e., upmsp.edu.in.
  • Look for the UP board compartment exam schedule 2023 link and click on it.
  • A new page will appear on your screen where you can check the new exam date.
  • You can download a copy of the page for future reference.

Also Read

Haryana Board Class 10, 12 supplementary timetables 2023 released

BSEB 12th Compartment Result 2023: Everything you need to know about result

Mizoram Board HSLC, HSSLC Compartment Result 2023 announced at mbse.edu.in

UP Board Results 2023: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th results today; Details here

UP board results 2023 declared: Step-by-step guide to check scorecards here

IIT Bombay top Indian educational institute, 149th globally: QS Rankings

NExT for 2019 batch of final-year medical students to be held in 2 phases

Mizoram Board HSLC, HSSLC Compartment Result 2023 announced at mbse.edu.in

Rau's IAS Study Circle, Seekers Education penalised for misleading ads

Bihar govt plans to initiate measures to boost education sector: Circular

Topics :UP board examsboard examsUttar Pradesh

First Published: Jun 28 2023 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story