UP Board Compartment Exam 2023 postponed to July 22, here's how to check

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has postponed the UP Board compartment examination dates due to some unavoidable circumstances.



According to the latest report, the UP Board class 10th and 12th compartment exams will be conducted on July 22. Earlier the compartment exams were scheduled to take place on July 15.



The class 10th morning exams will be held in the morning shift from 8 am to 11:15 pm, while the evening shift will take place from evening shift from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.



A total of 31,16,487 students appeared for the class 10th exams, and 27,69,258 students appeared for the class 12th examination.



The UP board class 10th result 2023 pass percentage is 89.78 per cent, while the pass percentage for class 12th is 75.52 per cent.



This year around 44,669 students have registered for the compartment examination, out of which 18,400 students have registered for class 10th, while 26,269 students have appeared for the class 12th examination.



Students who failed to secure a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject have to appear for the compartment exams scheduled to begin on July 22. UP Board Compartment Examination 2023 Schedule: Here's how to check

Visit the official website of the UP board, i.e., upmsp.edu.in.

Look for the UP board compartment exam schedule 2023 link and click on it.

A new page will appear on your screen where you can check the new exam date.

You can download a copy of the page for future reference.

Here are the steps to check the UP board compartment exam schedule 2023 online: