MHT CET 2nd Attempt Result 2026 for PCM Group declared; check details

The MHT CET 2026 second attempt PCM result is available on the website cetcell.mahacet.org, according to the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra.

Candidates can get the scorecard directly from this page. The student's overall and subject-specific percentile scores are mentioned in the results. The final answer key serves as the basis for the MHT CET result.

There were two sessions for the MHT CET exam. Students who present in both efforts will have their best effort taken into consideration, according to the authorities. The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, administered the MHT CET 2nd try exam dates in May 2026.

About the MHT CET exam 2026 The MHT CET 2026 (PCM Group First Attempt) Examination took place over 16 sessions from April 11 to April 20, 2026. The test was administered at several locations throughout Maharashtra's districts. On June 15, 2026, the results were made public. How to check the MHT CET Result 2026? During counselling, the MHT CET scorecard is necessary. Therefore, it is recommended that candidates retain a copy of their MHT CET result scorecard until the admissions process is over. Applicants can review the steps below to download the 2026 MHT CET results: · Visit the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org.

· On the homepage, press on the CET Result link. · The MHT CET login window will be showcased on the screen. · Fill in registered Email ID and Password. ALSO READ: AIIMS BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026 Today, exam scheduled for June 27 · Maharashtra CET result will be displayed on the screen. Details mentioned on the MHT CET Result 2026 · Name of the candidate · Subject-wise percentile score · Aggregate percentile score

· Parent’s name · Application number · Subject ALSO READ: CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 to be out soon on official website · Category. MHT CET Result 2026 marking scheme MHT CET 2026 PCM and PCB do not require a passing score. Both groups' results have been announced. To access the link to the results, candidates can go to the official website. ALSO READ: Neet re-exam: NTA issues advisory, sends reminders via SMS, email, WhatsApp The pool you compete in in the MHT CET CAP is impacted by the fact that 85% of the seats are set aside for Maharashtra state applicants, and the remaining 15% are all-India seats.