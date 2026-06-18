Coempt denies software lapses in CBSE digital marking controversy

The company said answer sheets had already been provided to nearly 95 per cent of students who sought access to them and that remaining complaints were being reviewed in coordination with the relevant authorities.

In the internal communication, Coempt also addressed renewed attention on the 2019 Telangana Intermediate examination controversy, stating that courts had examined the matter and cleared the company of wrongdoing. The company further asserted that it had never been blacklisted by any board, university or government authority.

“We will address the 2019 matter plainly, since it has resurfaced in some remarks based on inaccurate and incomplete information. The courts examined it in full, and the outcome was unambiguous: the company was cleared of any wrongdoing, a finding upheld right up to the Supreme Court. Let us be equally clear on the question of blacklisting: the company, whether under its current name or any prior name, has never been blacklisted by any board, university or government authority. These are not assertions; they are matters of public record, and we invite you to examine the relevant court orders and official documents for yourself,” the letter to clients said.