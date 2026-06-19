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AIIMS BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026 Today, exam scheduled for June 27

AIIMS New Delhi is releasing the BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026 today, Jun 19, for the entrance exam on Jun 27. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website

Aiims New Delhi, All India Institute of Medical Science

AIIMS BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026 Today

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 11:20 AM IST

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Today, June 19, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, is anticipated to release the AIIMS BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026 for the entrance exam on June 27, 2026, on its official examination website, aiimsexams.ac.in.
 
Using their login details, candidates who have successfully registered for the BSc (Hons.) For the Nursing entrance test, candidates will be able to download their hall tickets.

AIIMS BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026: How to download hall ticket?

·        Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.
 
·        Press on the AIIMS BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026 link.
 
 
·        Fill in the Registration ID, Registration Unique Code (RUC) and password.

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·        Submit the details to log in.
 
·        Download and print the hall ticket for later reference.

AIIMS BSc Nursing 2026: Details mentioned on the admit card

Candidates should get in touch with the examination officials right away if there is any discrepancy. After downloading the hall ticket, students should carefully check the following information:
 
·        Candidate's name and photograph
 
·        Roll number and application details
 
·        Examination date and timing
 
·        Exam centre address
 
·        Reporting time
 
·        Important exam-day guidelines. 

More about the AIIMS BSc Nursing Exam 2026

Applicants must bring a printed copy of their admit card and a legitimate photo ID to the testing location. Without the necessary paperwork, entry to the exam location will not be allowed.
 
The AIIMS BSc Nursing 2026 admission exam is scheduled for June 27. The admit card will contain important details such as the candidate's name, exam site, reporting time, exam date, and instructions to be followed on exam day.  Calculate your Education Loan here

What to do after the AIIMS BSc Nursing Exam 2026?

Your next crucial step is to verify the information on the AIIMS BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026 and prepare for the national entrance exam once it is released on June 19, 2026. Take the Computer-Based Test (CBT) Entrance Exam. On July 3, 2026, AIIMS is expected to release the results notice formally.
 
An online "Mock Round" or choice-filling trial will begin immediately after the results. The 19 participating AIIMS institutes will use a multi-stage online seat distribution process for qualified merit-list rankers.
 
You will report to the designated institute for the final physical document verification, medical fitness assessment, and fee submission if you accept a seat that has been given to you. 
 

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Topics : AIIMS AIIMS admissions AIIMS recruitment AIIMS entrance Admit Card

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First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 11:14 AM IST

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