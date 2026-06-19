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Home / Education / News / Neet re-exam: NTA issues advisory, sends reminders via SMS, email, WhatsApp

Neet re-exam: NTA issues advisory, sends reminders via SMS, email, WhatsApp

Agency informed that legitimate SMS messages would be sent from the official sender ID 'NICPEP,' and emails would originate from 'no-reply.Neet.nta@nic.in'

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NTA mentioned that it would now send exam updates and centre information to candidates directly via WhatsApp for the re-examination.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 11:52 AM IST

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The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday said that it is sending reminder SMS messages, emails, and WhatsApp notifications to candidates, urging them to download their admit cards for the Neet-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21, while cautioning students against fraudulent messages and fake communications.

The Neet-UG exam for admissions into medical courses was originally held on May 3 this year, but was cancelled on May 12 due to allegations of a paper leak. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently investigating this issue.

"NTA is sending reminder SMS and emails to candidates to download their admit cards for the re-examination on Sunday, 21 June 2026," the agency said in a public advisory on X.

 

The agency informed that legitimate SMS messages would be sent from the official sender ID "NICPEP," and emails would originate from "no-reply.Neet.nta@nic.in."  It also reiterated that only the official website for this process is http://Neet.nta.nic.in; candidates are encouraged to enter this URL directly into their browsers.

"NTA will NEVER ask for any payment, send exam papers, answer keys, or 'leaked' material, or share your admit card via a link," the advisory said, adding, "If you receive any such message, do not click. Report it."  Additionally, the NTA mentioned that it would now send exam updates and centre information to candidates directly via WhatsApp for the re-examination.

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Candidates should ensure that they see the blue verified tick and the name 'National Testing Agency' next to the sender; any message from an account without the blue tick is NOT from the NTA, even if it appears to use their name, the advisory said.

The NTA clarified that the WhatsApp service is a "broadcast-only channel" and that it "will not ask you to reply, share OTPs/personal details, or pay".

Any message claiming to be from the NTA that requests such information is fraudulent.

Candidates who have already downloaded their admit cards for the June 21 re-examination do not need to download them again. "The SMS/Email/WhatsApp messages are primarily for those students who are yet to download their new Admit Cards," it said.

Furthermore, the NTA noted that the admit cards issued for the May 3 exam are no longer valid, as many students have been assigned new test centres in their preferred cities.

"Downloading and printing the 21st June Admit Card, once is enough," the NTA added.

The agency advised candidates to download admit cards only from the official website and report suspicious messages through the designated reporting platform or cybercrime helplines.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : NEET NEET UG NEET exams National Testing Agency

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First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 11:52 AM IST

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