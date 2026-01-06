MPESB Exam Calendar 2026 released: All you need to know about recruitment

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has officially released its Exam Calendar for 2026, which provides an overview of the tests that will be administered during the year.

The exact dates, application schedules, and exam patterns will be announced separately through official notifications, and MPESB has made it clear that the examination calendar is provisional.

It is recommended that candidates continue to visit the MPESB website frequently to view the complete advertisements and receive updates.

MPESB 2026 ‘Tentative’ Exam Schedule

· Group-1 Sub-Group-2 Recruitment Test- Feb 10, 2026

· ITI Training Officer Recruitment Test- Feb 18, 2026

· Group-5 Staff Nurse Combined Recruitment- Feb 2026 · Jail Prahari / Kshetra Rakshak Recruitment- Mar 2026 · Hospital Assistant Grade-IV Recruitment- Mar 2026 · Group-2 Sub-Group-4 Recruitment- Apr 2026 · Group-3 Sub Engineer Combined Recruitment- Apr 2026 · ADDET (Animal Husbandry) Entrance- May 2026 · ANMTST (Nursing Training) Entrance- May 2026 · PNST & GNMTST (Nursing) Entrance- Jun 2026 · Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) Entrance- Jun 2026

· Middle School Teacher Eligibility Test- Jul 2026 · Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test- Aug 2026 · Group-2 Sub-Group-2 Recruitment- Sep 2026 · Group-4 Assistant Grade-3 Combined Recruitment- Sep 2026 ALSO READ: UP Board Exam 2026: Pre-Board exam schedule released for classes 10, 12 · Police Constable Recruitment Test- Oct 2026. How to download the MPESB Exam timetable 2026 PDF? · Go to the official MPESB website at esb.mp.gov.in. · On the homepage, press on the Exam Schedule and another page will display containing the 2026 Exam Schedule.

· Verify for the exam that you are interested in and note the dates for reference. ALSO READ: IIT JAM 2026 admit card release postponed, know revised timetable and more What is the MPESB exam? Any of the numerous state-level competitive exams administered by the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board is referred to as the MPESB Exam. This board, formerly known as MP Vyapam or MPPEB, is the main organisation in charge of Madhya Pradesh's professional entrance exams and government recruitment. MPESB exams are scheduled throughout the year with short intervals between them in accordance with the annual calendar, making the recruitment and examination procedure ongoing. · Download and save the calendar for later reference.