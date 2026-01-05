IIT JAM 2026 admit card release postponed, know revised timetable and more

IIT JAM 2026 admit card : The JAM 2026 admit card release dates have been rescheduled by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, per the latest information on the website. The official website will shortly announce the updated dates for the JAM 2026 admit card release.

The updated date and time for the issuance of the JAM 2026 admit card will be communicated to candidates who will be taking the exam on February 15, 2026. Candidates can visit the official JOAPS portal and log in using their enrollment ID, email address, and password to download the IIT JAM 2026 admit card.

Steps to download JAM 2026 admit card Step 1: Go to the official website of JAM 2026 Step 2: Press on JAM 2026 admit card link Step 3: Fill in the registered email id and password Step 4: The JAM 2026 admit card will be showcased Step 5: Download for later reference. Details mentioned on JAM Admit Card 2026 · Candidate name · Roll number · Name of exam · Reporting time

· Exam centre details · Exam schedule · Instructions. More about JAM exams 2026 Candidates applying to IITs, National Institutes of Technology (NITs), IISc, and IIITs for dual degree programs in MSc, MSc, and PhD will be able to access the JAM 2026 admit card using their log in details. The computer-based JAM 2026 will be held in two shifts at IIT Bombay on February 15. The morning session will run from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, while the afternoon shift will run from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.