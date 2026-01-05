Monday, January 05, 2026 | 05:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Education / News / IIT JAM 2026 admit card release postponed, know revised timetable and more

IIT JAM 2026 admit card release postponed, know revised timetable and more

Exams for JAM 2026 will take place on February 15, 2026. The January 5, 2026, date for the release of admit cards has been rescheduled. The updated time and date will be released soon

IIT JAM 2026

IIT JAM exams 2026. Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 5:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IIT JAM 2026 admit card : The JAM 2026 admit card release dates have been rescheduled by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, per the latest information on the website. The official website will shortly announce the updated dates for the JAM 2026 admit card release.
 
The updated date and time for the issuance of the JAM 2026 admit card will be communicated to candidates who will be taking the exam on February 15, 2026. Candidates can visit the official JOAPS portal and log in using their enrollment ID, email address, and password to download the IIT JAM 2026 admit card.
 

Steps to download JAM 2026 admit card

Step 1: Go to the official website of JAM 2026
 
Step 2: Press on JAM 2026 admit card link
 
Step 3: Fill in the registered email id and password

Step 4: The JAM 2026 admit card will be showcased
 
Step 5: Download for later reference. 

Details mentioned on JAM Admit Card 2026

·        Candidate name
 
·        Roll number
 
·        Name of exam
 
·        Reporting time
 
·        Exam centre details
 
·        Exam schedule
 

More about JAM exams 2026

Candidates applying to IITs, National Institutes of Technology (NITs), IISc, and IIITs for dual degree programs in MSc, MSc, and PhD will be able to access the JAM 2026 admit card using their log in details. The computer-based JAM 2026 will be held in two shifts at IIT Bombay on February 15.
 
The morning session will run from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, while the afternoon shift will run from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
 
On March 20, the JAM 2026 results will be announced for admission to Master of Science programs at different universities around the nation. The JAM 2026 exam will consist of 60 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) with a total score of 100.

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 5:18 PM IST

