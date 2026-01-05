UP Pre Board Exam 2026 Date: The timetable for the High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) pre-board exams has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), also referred to as the UP Board. The pre-boards will be conducted from January 8 to January 21, 2026, offering candidates an important practice run to assess their preparation and familiarise themselves with the exam pattern before the main examinations.

All government-aided, unaided, and private schools connected to the UP Board in the state are required to take the pre-board exams. In order to replicate the real board exam setting and provide students crucial practice in time management and paper-solving techniques, the board has mandated that the exams be administered under strict, and uniform conditions.

About UP Board Pre-Board Exams The purpose of pre-board exams is to acquaint students with the format and evaluation procedure of board exams. Before the final board exams, these tests help students evaluate their level of preparation, develop better time management skills, and pinpoint areas that require more study. ALSO READ: IIT JAM 2026 admit card release postponed, know revised timetable and more UPMSP has directed schools to administer the pre-board tests in an exam-like setting and to guarantee that all enrolled students participate as much as possible. Additionally, schools have been required to finish project work, practical tests, and internal assessments by the deadline.