UP Board Exam 2026: Pre-Board exam schedule released for classes 10, 12
Class 10 and 12 UP Board pre-board exams are scheduled for January 8-21, 2026. Check the full timetable, its significance as essential rehearsal for main boards for studentsSonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
UP Pre Board Exam 2026 Date: The timetable for the High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) pre-board exams has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), also referred to as the UP Board. The pre-boards will be conducted from January 8 to January 21, 2026, offering candidates an important practice run to assess their preparation and familiarise themselves with the exam pattern before the main examinations.
All government-aided, unaided, and private schools connected to the UP Board in the state are required to take the pre-board exams. In order to replicate the real board exam setting and provide students crucial practice in time management and paper-solving techniques, the board has mandated that the exams be administered under strict, and uniform conditions.
About UP Board Pre-Board Exams
The purpose of pre-board exams is to acquaint students with the format and evaluation procedure of board exams. Before the final board exams, these tests help students evaluate their level of preparation, develop better time management skills, and pinpoint areas that require more study.
UPMSP has directed schools to administer the pre-board tests in an exam-like setting and to guarantee that all enrolled students participate as much as possible. Additionally, schools have been required to finish project work, practical tests, and internal assessments by the deadline.
What students should know about the UP Pre Board Exam 2026?
· Pre-board exams are important for all eligible students
· Question papers will be ready by schools as per the UP Board syllabus
· Evaluation should be ended on time to support final exam preparation
· Students are suggested to stay in touch with their respective schools for subject-wise schedules and exam guidelines. The UP Board Class 10 and 12 board exams 2026 will begin in February 2026.