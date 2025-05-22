Home / Education / News / AISSEE results 2025: NTA announces Sainik School results for Classes 6 & 9

AISSEE results 2025: NTA announces Sainik School results for Classes 6 & 9

NTA has released the AISSEE results 2025 today at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE. Candidates can check their results through the official website using their login credentials

Class, Classroom, Education, School
AISSEE results 2025 out (Photo: Shutterstock)
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 4:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the AISSEE results 2025 for admission in Class 6 and 9 in Sainik Schools across the country. Candidates who appeared for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2025 can check and download their results through the official website exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE.
 
NTA has conducted the examination on April 5, 2025. The Class 6 exam was held from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm, while the Class 9 exam was held from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. The agency has prepared the results based on the final answer key after meticulously reviewing all objections raised against the provisional key, which was released in May.

How to check and download AISSEE results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the AISSEE results 2025:
  • Visit the official website, i.e., exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE.
  • On the home page, check for the AISSEE results 2025 link.
  • Enter your login credentials, i.e., application number and password.
  • Once you click the submit button, your results will appear on your screen.
  • Candidates can download and take a printout for future reference.

What are the details mentioned on the AISSEE 2025 scorecard?

Here's the list of details mentioned on the AISSEE 2025 scorecard:
  • Candidate's name
  • Roll number
  • Father’s and mother’s names
  • Class applied for
  • Category
  • Subject-wise correct answers
  • Marks obtained
  • Total marks
  • Result status (Qualified/Not Qualified)

AISSEE results 2025: Minimum qualifying marks

Candidates who have cleared the examination are now moved to the next rounds of the admission process, including medical examination and document verification. The NTA will share more details about the exam in due course. All the students are advised to regularly visit the official website and their registered emails for the latest updates.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kerala DHSE 12th results out: Check pass percentage, toppers' list & more

MHT CET Answer Key 2025 out for PCM group; raise objection by May 24

Rajasthan RBSE board 12th results 2025 to be announced today at 5 pm

CBSE compartment exams 2025 schedule out: Check dates, process and more

Maharashtra FYJC 2025 11th admissions begin at mahafyjcadmissions.in

Topics :Indian educationexam resultsSainik schoolsEntrance Examseducation

First Published: May 22 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story