AISSEE results 2025: NTA announces Sainik School results for Classes 6 & 9

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the AISSEE results 2025 for admission in Class 6 and 9 in Sainik Schools across the country. Candidates who appeared for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2025 can check and download their results through the official website exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE.

NTA has conducted the examination on April 5, 2025. The Class 6 exam was held from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm, while the Class 9 exam was held from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. The agency has prepared the results based on the final answer key after meticulously reviewing all objections raised against the provisional key, which was released in May.

How to check and download AISSEE results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the AISSEE results 2025:

Visit the official website, i.e., exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE.

On the home page, check for the AISSEE results 2025 link.

Enter your login credentials, i.e., application number and password.

Once you click the submit button, your results will appear on your screen.

Candidates can download and take a printout for future reference.

What are the details mentioned on the AISSEE 2025 scorecard?

Here's the list of details mentioned on the AISSEE 2025 scorecard:

Candidate's name

Roll number

Father’s and mother’s names

Class applied for

Category

Subject-wise correct answers

Marks obtained

Total marks

Result status (Qualified/Not Qualified)

AISSEE results 2025: Minimum qualifying marks

Candidates who have cleared the examination are now moved to the next rounds of the admission process, including medical examination and document verification. The NTA will share more details about the exam in due course. All the students are advised to regularly visit the official website and their registered emails for the latest updates.