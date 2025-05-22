Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 02:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CBSE compartment exams 2025 schedule out: Check dates, process and more

CBSE compartment exams 2025 schedule out: Check dates, process and more

CBSE is set to conduct the compartment exams 2025 for Class 10 and 12 from July 16. Check schedule, registration process and more

Classroom, Class, Students, Student

CBSE supplementary exams 2025 schedule out (Photo: Shutterstock)

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

CBSE compartment exams 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to conduct the compartment exams 2025 for Class 10 and 12 from July 16. 
 
The compartment exam is for those who failed in one or more subjects in the examination held in March 2025. This exam will be a chance for those students to move ahead with their studies without losing an academic year.

CBSE compartment exams 2025

CBSE conducts compartment exams every year, allowing students to qualify for further admissions and competitive exams without waiting for another year. It works as another chance for students who aim to improve their scores in one or two subjects. The board said, “Passing these exams will make students eligible for further admissions and competitive exams that require a minimum pass certificate.”

CBSE compartment exams 2025 Schedule and date sheet

The board has announced the CBSE compartment exams 2025 dates. Here's the schedule for Class 10 and Class 12 for compartment exams starting from July 16, 2025:

Class

 

Exam Start Date

Subjects Included

Result Expected

10

July 16, 2025

All Major Subjects

August 2025

12

July 16, 2025

Stream-Specific Subjects

August 2025

 
The detailed subject-wise timetable will be available on the CBSE's official website soon. The board will share the admit cards for regular and private candidates in the first week of July 2025.

Who can apply for the CBSE supplementary exams 2025?

Students from Class 10 or 12, who failed in one subject in the March exams 2025 are eligible to apply for the ‘Compartment’ exam. Private students and students seeking for improvement exams can take part in the compartment examination, provided they meet the required conditions.
 
The registration window will remain open from June 15 to June 30, 2025. Regular students should submit their request directly through the schools, while private candidates can apply directly on the CBSE's official website. The board has also issued clear instructions that late fee would not be accepted under any circumstances.
 

Topics : CBSE exam Board results board examinations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

