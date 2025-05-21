Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: The Maharashtra government announced the schedule for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Round 1 for Class 11th (FYJC) in 2025.

Interested students can enrol for the junior colleges from May 21, 2025, through the official portals, i.e., mahafyjcadmissions.in.

What is the last date to apply for Maharashra FYJC Class 11th admission 2025? The last date to register is May 28 by 6 PM. A total of 20.43 lakh seats are available in 9,281 junior colleges offering three major streams, i.e., Science, Commerce, and Arts. The admission process includes multiple stages, and all the students are advised to be well-informed about the various steps to ensure a smooth admission experience.

Maharashra FYJC Class 11th admission 2025: Important dates

Here's the important dates about the Maharashtra FYJC 2025 admissions that every students need to keep in mind:

Event Date & Time Practice registration (Data deleted) May 19 – 20, 2025 Online registration starts May 21, 2025 (11:00 AM) Online registration ends May 28, 2025 (6:00 PM) Provisional merit list release May 30, 2025 (11:00 AM) Correction and grievance time May 30 – June 1, 2025 (till 4:00 PM) Final merit list release June 3, 2025 (4:00 PM) College allotment date June 5, 2025 College list publication June 6, 2025 (10:00 AM) Document upload period June 6 – 12, 2025 (11:00 AM – 6:00 PM) Vacant seats for Round 2 June 14, 2025 (10:00 PM) Quota admissions (In-house, Management, Minority) Starts from June 6, 2025

Seat availability and stream-wise distribution

Here's the seat availability and stream-wise distribution as a total of 20.43 lakh seats are available across 9,281 junior colleges in Maharashtra.

Also Read

Science: 8,52,206 seats

Commerce: 5,40,312 seats

Arts: 6,50,682 seats

In the Pune division, there are a total of 3,75,843 seats; 1,03,705 for Science, 1,01,971 for Commerce, and 1,70,170 for Arts.

ALSO READ: JAC Class 10th, 12th board results 2025 | Odisha CHSE Class 12th results 2025 Students are allowed to select up to 10 preferred junior colleges during registration and the seat allotment process will be based on merit and preference.

How to apply for Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2025?

Here are the simple steps to apply for FYJC admissions 2025:

Visit the official website, mahafyjcadmissions.in.

Register using login details such as SSLC/SSC roll number, email, and mobile number.

Select preferred stream (Science/Commerce/Arts).

Upload necessary documents such as mark sheets, caste certificate (if applicable).

Submit college preferences with up to 10 choices.

Students can track updates on merit lists and seat allotment via the portal.

All the students are advised to complete their registration before the deadline to avoid last-minute hassle.

Top colleges for various science stream courses

St. Xavier’s Junior College

Jai Hind Junior College

Mithibai Junior College

SIES Junior College of Arts, Science and Commerce

Sophia Junior College

Swami Vivekanand High School and Junior College

Thakur College of Science and Commerce – Junior College

V.G. Vaze College of Arts, Science and Commerce – Junior College

Wilson Arts, Science, and Commerce Junior College

Bhavan’s College – Junior College

D.G. Ruparel Junior College

IES Junior College of Arts, Science and Commerce

Kishinchand Chellaram Junior College of Arts, Science, and Commerce

K.J. Somaiya Junior College of Science and Commerce

R.D. National College – Junior College

Guru Gobind Singh T. Junior College of Commerce and Science

Lokmanya Vidya Mandir Junior College

Manohar Joshi Junior College

Mumbai Junior College of Arts, Commerce, and Science

Pace Junior Science College, Dadar

B. K. Birla College of Arts, Science & Commerce, Kalyan

Ramnarain Ruia Autonomous Junior College

Here's the list of top colleges offering various courses in the science stream: